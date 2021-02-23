Bolo The Entertainer from RHOA: Who is the stripper and where can you find him on Instagram?

Bolo The Entertainer strips from a safe distance on RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s most recent episode featured male stripper Bolo the Entertainer, who stole the show with his smooth and steamy routine.

Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party immediately went crazy when Bolo stepped into the room with all of the RHOA ladies.

Interest in Bolo piqued after the episode aired, and enamored Bravo fans are asking, who exactly is this dreamy masked dancer?

Here’s a guide to exactly where you can find everything Bolo!

Michael Bolwaire, aka Bolo the Entertainer

Bolwaire’s Instagram (@michaelbolwaire) is the social media platform that he is most active on.

He posts everything from thirst traps to inspirational quotes to performance announcements.

Not only is Bolo an exotic dancer, but he has also dabbled in modeling!

Bolo advertised his very own 2021 photo calendar that features a new photo of him each month.

Then, audiences can go to Bolo’s website to buy his merchandise and learn more about the man himself.

“For over a decade, Michael has performed all over the country and abroad, capturing the hearts and minds of many who have become his loyal fans and supporters,” reads the bio tab on Bolo’s site.

He is 32 years old, so he has spent a large portion of his life in the adult dance industry.

Bolo also has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

“Michael has created a clothing line – (Bo’Wear), a bath and body line (Bo’s Bath and Body Signature collection), personalized merchandise, and has hosted various events nationwide,” the site continued.

According to Bolo’s IMDb page, he was in the Magic Mike-esque movies Chocolate City and Chocolate City 2: Vegas.

Bolo revealed on Instagram that he has an OnlyFans account, which is where he posts racy photos that certainly are not Instagram-appropriate.

“TRYNA CLEAN UP THE PAGE A LIL!!!!” captioned Bolo.

RHOA cast got wild at Cynthia’s bachelorette party

Bolo’s appearance on RHOA was almost overshadowed when Kenya caused drama within the Housewives cast because she suggested that members of the cast may have gotten hot and heavy with the dancer.

Kenya commenting on Bolo’s performance on the After Show. Pic credit: Bravo

On the RHOA After Show, the cast talked about how the party may have gotten a little too crazy due to their attraction to Bolo.

Bolwaire has since adamantly denied these rumors. He cited his years of experience in stripping, and insisted that he was there as a professional.

Drew Sidora commented on the drama by talking about how her husband reacted, and emphasized that the whole thing was no big deal.

Nevertheless, Bolo gave a performance that Housewives fans are bound to remember.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.