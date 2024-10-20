Bob Kilroy overwhelmed with ‘Lesbian Thanksgiving’ requests after The Golden Bachelorette

Bob Kilroy made quite an impact on The Golden Bachelorette.

He didn’t get far with Joan, going home after not receiving a rose in Week 2.

But he’ll never run short on guests if he wants to host an even bigger Lesbian Thanksgiving.

That’s because Bob shared about his life while on the show and while doing that, he talked about his support of his lesbian daughter.

He recalled their Thanksgiving celebration together, where he invited his daughter and her friends, resulting in a celebration that included “Dr Bob and 27 lesbians.”

He even shared a photo of the group and the spread of food and quite honestly, it looked like a blast.

Dr. Bob is receiving a lot of Thanksgiving requests

It seems that quite a few lesbians thought so, too, because, now, Bob has received many invites to other lesbian Thanksgivings and inquiries about how to get an invite to his own “Marina Peninsula Home for Wayward Lesbians.”

TMZ caught up with Bob Kilroy, who confirmed that he’s received “hundreds and hundreds” of Thanksgiving requests but he’s not quite opening his doors.

Instead, The Golden Bachelorette alum has decided to stick with his original group and continue celebrating Thanksgiving with them.

But now that he’s become an “accidental advocate” for the LGBTQ+ community, Bob plans to put together something bigger to support the community on a larger scale.

Chock Chapple stirs up drama with The Golden Bachelorette men

Dr. Bob was one of the men who made The Golden Bachelorette brotherhood special. On the other hand, Chock Chapple has the men up in arms after hogging her attention during a group date.

During the last episode, the remaining men were upset after he protectively put his arm around Joan during the bowling date, keeping the rest of them from getting close and bonding with her.

That didn’t bother Joan, who looked comfortable and snuggled into the crook of Chock’s arm. But when she got up to bowl her turn, the rest of the men confronted Chock and asked him to please back off and give them a chance to spend some time with her.

The interaction, and Chock’s behavior with Joan, had The Golden Bachelorette viewers comparing him to Devin Strader from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Anyone who tuned in for that season knows that being compared to Devin, despite his win, is not a compliment at all.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.