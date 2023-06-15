Bo Dietl blasts Joe Gorga after RHONJ reunion, ‘I’m the wrong guy you mess with’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 was pure chaos, which didn’t change during the three-part reunion.

Bo Dietl’s name was mentioned during the season finale, and since then, viewers have wondered whether he did investigate the cast members as Luis Ruelas claimed.

There has been plenty of backtracking on Louie’s part, and Bo even came out and said Louie abused his name. He has denied being hired to investigate the cast members on RHONJ.

However, Bo has a new bone to pick — and it’s not with Louie.

While giving an interview, Bo aired his grievances with Joe Gorga.

After Joe insisted that Bo did some investigative work on cast members, the private investigator called out the RHONJ husband and gave him a stern warning.

Bo Dietl warns Joe Gorga not to mess with him

Once again, Bo Dietl appeared to clarify that he was not paid to investigate The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members by Luis Ruelas or anyone else.

Joe Gorga got him riled up, and he wanted to make it clear to the RHONJ husband that none of it happened and he should keep his name out of his mouth.

He said, “I’m telling you right now, Joe, I saw you in Navra. I told you and your wife I did not do that.”

Bo also threw insults Joe’s way, calling him a “little punk” and a “midget.”

It was a straightforward warning to Joe to stop talking about the situation, especially when he said, “I’m the wrong guy you mess with, and let’s leave it at that.”

What do we know about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Following all of the Bo Dietl drama, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended at a point of contention.

John Fuda came out as the MVP where the husbands were concerned, and it seems he secured a spot for himself and his newbie wife, Rachel Fuda.

Filming for Season 14 is rumored to pick up sometime later this summer. August seems to be mentioned, which would line up with taking a small break from filming as everything is processed. Andy Cohen denied there would be a pause but confirmed a break was needed after the intense reunion.

The biggest concern is whether Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice will both return or if Bravo will fire one of them. A path forward doesn’t appear possible between them, and moving forward with both could make filming challenging.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.