Blake Shelton shows fans of The Voice he can ‘drop it like its hot’ to welcome Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg

Blake Shelton danced to one of Snoop Dogg’s greatest hits as the rapper looked on in a fun Voice clip. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton showed fans of The Voice fans he can “drop it like its hot” to welcome Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg.

In a new video upload shared on the show’s Instagram page, Blake was seen in a clip wearing a jacket identical to the rapper and producer, who will appear next week to assist with the Knockout Rounds.

Blake was seen in the video welcoming Snoop to the show as he danced to his 2004 hit, Drop It Like It’s Hot. The rapper looked at the country superstar, who was caught off-guard, and asked him, “Are we twins today?”

Kelly Clarkson, who was seen in the clip for the upcoming Knockout Rounds, claimed that Snoop was more than just a rapper.

Nick Jonas claimed the entertainer was ready for the challenge as he had a Rolodex of songs in his mind. Blake asked Snoop if he liked country music. To his surprise, he said he loved it.

“Who knew that vocal coaching from Snoop Dogg was the secret?” asked John Legend in the clip.

The Knockout Rounds

During the Knockout Rounds, competitors are paired against a teammate. Instead of having a song selected for them, the teammates pick their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits.

Snoop Dogg will help the artists craft their performances. Only their coaches can choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.

The four artists saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. They will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Snoop Dogg in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout.

Viewers will choose the winner. During the final Knockouts episode, voting will open, where viewers will choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances.

What happens next?

At the beginning of the first Live Show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team.

Fans adored the video clip and cannot wait to see what Snoop will bring to the table during his appearance.

Fans shared their excitement about Snoop Dogg joining The Voice as a Mega Mentor. Pic credit: Instagram

“Having Snoop is the best thing ever,” wrote one fan.

“I know that walk and the shoes, great choice,” claimed a second follower.

“OMG!” penned a third viewer.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.