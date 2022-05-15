Blake Shelton announces return to The Voice while working on new reality show

Blake Shelton performing on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Last season, The Voice fans started to grow worried when rumors that the reality singing competition series was considering replacing Blake Shelton.

The Voice brought in Ariana Grande, trying to attract a younger audience to the show by utilizing the millions of followers that the singer has on social media.

According to reports, if Ariana brought in the viewers that NBC expected, they might look at bringing in more young coaches and replace Blake, who has been on the show since the first season.

That didn’t happen, as ratings dropped, and Ariana’s fans didn’t even show up to vote, leaving her without a single singer in the finale.

Instead of Ariana helping push Blake out, the younger singer is leaving the show, and Blake Shelton is sticking around for another season.

Blake Shelton reveals he is returning to The Voice

There has been no word on NBC renewing The Voice for a 22nd season, nor has there been any word on who might leave or come to the series.

However, there have been plenty of rumors, including the rumored departure of Ariana Grande, as she will be filming a new movie – Wicked – when The Voice usually returns to television.

While there is still no renewal announcement, Blake Shelton became the first coach to reveal that he is coming back for the new season.

Blake did this with a TikTok video.

While it seems hard to believe, Blake has really been getting into TikTok lately and even took part in a dancing trend on the social network.

However, what is more important for fans of The Voice is his requested duet he posted on Friday.

“#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall..,” he captioned it before singing the MIKA song Grace Kelly. With that, he confirmed he is returning for his 22nd season on The Voice and isn’t going anywhere.

Who else is joining Blake Shelton on The Voice?

John Legend was the first to respond and join in on the duet. After this, it was time for Gwen Stefani to shock fans by returning to the show three seasons after she won it all in Season 19.

Then came the biggest shocker. It wasn’t Kelly Clarkson who showed up as the fourth coach. Despite winning it all last season, Kelly is leaving the show and will be replaced by Camila Cabello.

Blake Shelton has a second reality show coming

Fans worried that Blake Shelton was leaving after he signed up for another reality show. Luckily, that won’t happen, and fans will just get a double dose of Blake.

The second show is called Barmageddon and includes The Voice host Carson Daly. It will air on the USA Network.

Barmageddon is a new celebrity game show that will take place in Black Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Blake will be there to play on stage with his house band during the episodes while celeb friends show up to compete in bar games. Carson will be behind the bar.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.