The Voice’s Blake Shelton signs up for new reality game show, Barmageddon

Blake Shelton has been one of the coaches on The Voice since the show started, marking 21 seasons on the air.

While there are rumors every year that Blake is considering stepping down from this role, he has stuck around, and it doesn’t sound like he is leaving before the 22nd season this year.

However, much like Kelly Clarkson, Blake has picked up a role on a different reality series.

While Kelly picked up hosting duties for American Song Contest on NBC, Blake will be bringing his own musical talents to his new game show, a USA Network series called Barmageddon.

What is Blake Shelton’s new show, Barmageddon?

Barmageddon is a new celebrity game show that will take place in Black Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red.

Blake will be there to play on stage with his house band during the episodes. He also won’t be the only familiar face from The Voice to take part in the show, as Carson Daly will be behind the bar for the series.

The main gist of the show is that celebrity friends of Blake will stop by his bar to play bar games.

According to the press release, they will play games like Air Cannon Cornhole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”), Drunken Axe Hole, Keg Curling, and more.

Here is the synopsis:

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Blake said in the press release. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Will Blake Shelton be back for The Voice?

NBC has yet to announce who will be back for The Voice Season 22.

However, there are strong rumors that Ariana Grande will be one-and-done for her time as a coach on the show.

While the expectations were high when she joined, the ratings dropped for the season, and despite her millions of social media followers, none of her singers received enough votes to compete in the finale.

With Jennifer Lopez rumored to replace Ariana, there doesn’t seem to be much reason to think more than one coach will leave the show.

While Kelly is doing American Song Contest, that is a fellow NBC series, so she is likely still on board for another season. As for Blake, USA Network is also owned by NBC, so he is also sticking with the same network and will most likely return to The Voice as well.

