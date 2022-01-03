Blake Moynes thankful for ‘lessons, growth and support’ after Katie Thurston, shows off new glasses

Blake Moynes is thankful for lessons following his split with Season 17 Bachelorette, Katie Thurston. Pic credit: blakemoynes/Instagram

While former Bachelorette Katie Thurston delivered on her 12 days of Messy back in November, despite getting hit in the crossfire, her ex-fiance Blake Moynes is thankful for the lessons the heartbreak brought.

“Not going to the extent of saying ‘new year, new me’,” the 31-year-old explained on his New Year’s post. “More a “same me, but with new chances, feels & starts.”

Blake Moynes thankful for ‘lessons, growth and support’ after Katie Thurston split

Despite fans being initially skeptical of Blake’s back-to-back appearances on The Bachelorette, it was him who was majorly scorned by Katie’s 12 Days of Messy.

Dedicating a different Taylor Swift song to her ex each day, Katie used the tune, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, to commemorate her time with Blake.

Despite the negative experiences, the wildlife manager reminisced on his year and wrote, “Thankful for all the lessons, growth, and support in 2021.”

Staying positive, he added, “Wishing the best for you all in 2022! It’s going to be a really good one. I can feel it.”

Following his split from Katie Thurston, it’s clear Blake has support from Bachelor Nation.

“Blake buddy you’re glowing,” wrote fellow Season 17 cast-member Connor Falcon in the comment section.

Katie Thurston moved onto fellow Season 17 contestant John Hersey following split with Blake Moynes

The Season 17 lead and Canadian native broke off their engagement back in October but it wasn’t too long before Katie announced a relationship with previous contestant, John Hersey.

Sending him home Week 2 on The Bachelorette, the two had previously called themselves “close friends” following their time on the franchise.

While Katie went as far as telling fans to slide into John’s DMs, she later surprised fans by using the 12th day of Messy to announce her new relationship.

Katie later regretted the T. Swift tribute and admitted that if she could go back in time, she wouldn’t do it.

The former banking manager also addressed that she learned from the posts and how others may have misinterpreted her intentions.

Katie was famously unfollowed on social media by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin after she dedicated Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble to Becca’s now-boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs.

