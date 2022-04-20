Blake Moynes reveals his ‘fav Bach contestant of all time’

Blake Moynes hangs out with a costar from The Bachelorette Season 16. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes has lots of friends within Bachelor Nation, having competed on two different seasons of The Bachelorette.

During Blake’s travels, he often links up with his former The Bachelorette costars, and he recently met up with his most liked member of Bachelor Nation.

Spending time in Miami, Blake paid tribute to his ‘favorite’ Ed Waisbrot.

Blake Moynes and Ed Waisbrot wear ‘schmedium’ shirts

Blake Moynes visited Miami, Florida, and linked up with Ed Waisbrot.

Ed and Blake appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16, where they competed for both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Ed and Blake couldn’t find love with either woman that season, but their involvement with the franchise didn’t end there.

Blake went on to compete on The Bachelorette Season 17 and even got engaged to Katie Thurston before quickly breaking up. Ed Waisbrot went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but he left the show single.

It appears Blake and Ed maintained a solid friendship as Blake declared Ed his favorite Bachelor Nation member and shared a photo of the two sitting next to one another while flashing their smiles for the camera.

Blake captioned the post, “Miami with my fav bach contestant of all time wearing our schmedium shirts.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Blake Moyne’s caption

Blake’s amusing caption was a reference to a heated moment between Ed and Chasen Nick on The Bachelorette Season 16.

Ed felt Chasen Nick was suspicious because he kept using cliches to describe Tayshia and Clare, and Chasen stood up to confront Ed during the evening portion of a group date.

Ed told Chasen to “take your smedium shirt and sit down,” to which Chasen took offense and declared his shirt size was actually a large.

Blake’s Bachelor Nation costars flocked to the comment section to react.

Bennett Jordan teased Blake and Ed appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, writing, “Smedium shirts or not, these studs are lookin prime for mr steal your girl on the beach this summer.”

Blake replied saying, “ouuuffffff.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star James Bonsall wrote, “aye looking good fellas.”

Brendan Quinn commented, “Bigger hair than me [Ed Waisbrot].”

Chasen Nick, who was at the center of the “smedium” shade on the show, wrote, “Let me get one of those.”

Finally, Kenny Braasch wrote, “Classic.”

Ed has appeared on Bachelor in Paradise before, and Blake has appeared somewhat open regarding going on BIP, so stay tuned to see if the two pals will join the BIP Season 8 cast.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.