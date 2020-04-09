Black Files DeClassified exclusive: The mysterious Project Aurora, is it real and being tested in flight?

On tonight’s Black Files Declassified on Science Channel, the rumored Project Aurora is examined by Former CIA operative Mike Baker.

He rehashes a strange event that began back in 1991 that woke a lot of people up one day in Los Angeles.

Was this odd occurrence tied to the skunkworks project of a supersonic plane designed to evade radar, called Project Aurora?

In our exclusive clip, we open in an aerial shot over sunny Los Angeles in 1991, as the skies over Southern California are suddenly rattled by a series of sonic booms so strong they trip sensors at the U.S. Geological Survey.

These booms are followed by multiple reports of unusual contrails bizarre radio transmissions and an incredible sighting of a mysterious craft.

The rumors of Project Aurora

In 1990, a year before the sonic booms, an aviation journalist studying a 1985 Department of Defense budget comes across an unusual line item: $455 million earmarked for a black aircraft production called Project Aurora.

Baker explains that speculation ran rampant about Aurora, with people wondering if it was connected to whatever caused the sonic booms in SoCal.

The series tonight will cover this rumored classified aviation project, allegedly a top-secret weapon system — or was it something else?

Aurora was a rumored mid-80s American reconnaissance aircraft. There is no substantial evidence that it was ever built or flown, and it was written off as a myth.

The U.S. government consistently denied it was ever built.

According to sources, government contractors, multinational corporation Lockheed Martin confirmed that they were building the SR-72.

The SR-72, based on what we know, is the first hypersonic plane built through Lockheed’s Advanced Development Programs (ADP) or Skunkworks.

To build support, it was reported that NASA released video footage of its predecessor: the SR-71 “Blackbird.”

The new plane is said to be able to reach speeds of Mach 6.

What is Black Files Declassified about?

The series dives deeply into clandestine programs seeded by government funds called the black budget.

Former CIA operative Mike Baker will guide us as he examines these mysterious programs each week in Black Files Declassified.

Given unprecedented access, Mike pours through top-secret government programs enabled by the leading edges of science.

In doing this, he does his own research and interviews journalists, experts, former government and black file officials, and scientists.

In the first episode, Mike explores top-secret alien sightings projects, using credible sources and a program dedicated to researching, tracking, and identifying UFOs.

Also, he investigates space-based military programs that include an “undefeatable army with superhuman strength” able to kill with their minds, as science fiction crosses over to fact.

Black Files Declassified airs Thursday at 10 PM ET/PT on Science Channel.

