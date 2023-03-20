Blac Chyna says she’s over public persona, gets implants and fillers removed

Blac Chyna said she is done with the fillers and silicone implants that make up her public persona.

The reality star’s real name is Angela White, and she referred to her Blac Chyna persona in the 3rd person as she explained she has outgrown the look and compared the fillers to “Jigsaw” from the Saw movies.

The 34-year-old model and socialite has been candid about having her fillers dissolved, and implants reduced over recent weeks.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to tell followers about her journey to get back to Angela White.

While filming with her clinician, she told her followers, “Basically, I want to dissolve all of it,” she said. “Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline … I’m tired of the look. And it’s just not flattering, it’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I’m just ready to get back to Angela.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also explained the painful procedures were worth it to her because she now knows the dangers and shared the meeting with her doctor after having silicone removed from her breasts and buttocks. Her doctor advised against silicone injections for her fans who may be considering the procedures.

Blac Chyna’s doctor removed over a liter of silicone from her breast and buttocks

Dr. David Matlock, Blac Chyna’s trusted doctor of 10 years, said it was a complicated procedure to remove over a liter of silicone from her breasts and buttocks and explained not everyone can have it corrected. He described it as “playing Russian roulette” with your health.

Blac Chyna discussed the dangers of silicone injections and the complications after she had silicone injections at 19 years old.

She told her doctor that the silicone became hard over time, and it was uncomfortable to sit on and would become inflamed, prompting her to have them removed because she felt ill.

The painful surgery to have so much silicone removed took more time than usual because silicone is more challenging to remove than fat from the body. A lot of surgeons aren’t able to remove silicone from the body because of the risks and complications.

Blac Chyna advised her followers to “do the right thing” and “you only have one body, make sure you take care of it” before showing a medical report of the amount of silicone removed from her body.

Blac Chyna showed fans the painful journey to have her face fillers dissolved

Blac Chyna went to the Allure Laser Clinic in Los Angeles to have her cheeks, jaw, and lip fillers dissolved and filmed the whole agonizing experience.

She posted her procedure on Instagram with the caption, “I removed all my face fillers, I’m so happy,” and added, “Thank you all for your prayers, love, and support.”

The model gave a shout-out to the girls who wanted to get fillers and clarified that she didn’t have a problem with it, but was personally over the phase. She referred to her transformation as a journey, returning to baseline and “getting back to Angela.”