Blac Chyna calls herself a doctor after receiving questionable doctorate degree

Angela “Blac Chyna” White now calls herself Dr. Angela Renee White while displaying a doctorate in Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

It’s unknown how many years it took the model and reality star to earn this doctorate in Liberal Arts. Typically, it takes eight years of education to earn a legitimate academic degree at the doctorate level.

While some fans congratulated the star, others questioned how the star completed the level of education needed to earn a doctorate. The star has been on a journey to rebrand her life since being baptized on her birthday last year.

The school wasn’t a typical university for academic studies, and some had never heard of the institution.

A quick search and some research into Sacramento Theological Seminary Bible College is eye-opening and concerning as far as its students calling themselves doctors.

On April 4, the reality star posted a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be a degree in front of a framed photo of her children with the caption, “On January 17, 2023, I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White.”

Blac Chyna received a doctorate from an unaccredited school

Angela “Blac Chyna” White posted on social media she is now Dr. Angela White, but is she?

Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, or STSBC, is not accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the US Department of Education and is not recognized as a higher learning institution regionally or nationally.

It is accredited by Transworld Accreditation Commission, an evangelical organization, which was called a “fake college accreditation agency” by GetEducated. Its president and CEO is De’Ronald C. Bradford, who holds two doctorates from STSBC.

The STSBC website describes its instruction as preparing men and women of God for worldwide Evangelism. Perhaps, the artist formally known as Blac Chyna is preparing herself to be a minister in born-again Christianity.

Can Blac Chyna legitimately call herself a doctor?

Dr. Angela Renee White, otherwise known as Blac Chyna, can call herself what she wants online. It’s how she brands herself to the public, but that brand has limits.

Students like Angela White, who received degrees from STSBC, should know employers or other higher education institutions may not recognize their degrees.

Individuals like the reality TV star, who already made millions of dollars, don’t have to rely on a worthless degree for career prospects. Someone doesn’t need a doctorate to hawk hair extensions.

Her fans should be warned that her degree is not a legitimate academic degree before they waste money trying to obtain the same degree from similar institutions.

The tuition for a doctorate that higher learning institutions don’t recognize is $10,000. While it doesn’t amount to much for an individual that made $240 million selling a $19.99 a month subscription to her exclusive content, for most, it’s a lot of money to spend for a degree that’s only on paper or on the pulpit.