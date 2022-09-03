Blac Chyna reportedly made $240 million; Cardi B $108 million last year on OnlyFans

Blac Chyna is the highest-paid performer on OnlyFans, making an astounding amount. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Blac Chyna is reportedly making a killing on OnlyFans after losing her lawsuit against the Kardashian Jenner clan a few months ago.

The mother of Dream Kardashian is reportedly pulling in an astounding $20 million each month. Fans can subscribe to different creators on the platform for a fee determined by the creator.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne landed at the number two spot, making an impressive $11 million a month.

Rounding out the list was Cardi B, who reportedly made $9.34 million per month. Cardi doesn’t share adult content but uses the site to interact with fans.

OnlyFans is a platform where creators share content, including pictures and videos, and most of that is adult-only.

Variety shared the statistics in an article about the top-earning content creators.

Blac Chyna explains why she joined OnlyFans

Blac Chyna spoke with Baller Alert in 2020 and discussed her OnlyFans career choice.

She said, “I’m on OnlyFans so I can support the music because that stuff is not cheap at all. Getting studio time, engineers, wardrobe, marketing, I’m using all these different hustles to support that and my kids.”

With $20 million each month, Blac Chyna can afford more than enough studio time.

She continued, “That’s the ultimate goal: to keep up their living of how they’re living now. I don’t want to be that parent where they have this now; then, when they get older, they don’t have it.”

Blac Chyna discussed the struggles of being a single parent, “I’m a single Black female supporting my kids. I don’t get any child support, so I have all these things like Blac Chyna’s Closet, the Dynasty Group, my music, the OnlyFans, Lash Cosmetics, promos that I do for other people, other companies to keep my household together.”

Blac Chyna’s mom asks for fundraising help

Blac Chyna’s mom recently set up a GoFundMe account for the former stripper’s legal fees against the Kardashian-Jenners. Tokyo Toni launched the GoFundMe before news of Blac Chyna’s incredible earnings went public.

Toyko started the fundraiser with a goal of $400,000 but has only reached $1,355.

During her trial against the Kardashians, her lawyer shared she made $2 million from the site and didn’t have a bank account.

However, as news of Blac Chyna’s earnings goes public, it seems she will be alright in the financial department if she hires some financial advisors.