BIP spoilers: Ivan Hall hotel drama may not have involved Chelsea Vaughn after all — Here’s what happened

Ivan Hall is facing some stiff consequences on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

After last week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, it was teased that Ivan Hall is in for some drama and much of it may be his own fault.

Not only will Ivan be confronted by Aaron Clancy after kissing Chelsea Vaughn, but there’s an even bigger drama looming for the BIP hunk and it’s definitely not a good look.

After all, Bachelor in Paradise cast members have rules to follow in Mexico and Ivan was busted breaking a big one.

Bachelor in Paradise cast heads to the hotel

While normally the Bachelor in Paradise cast stays in their filming area in Mexico, a tropical storm threatened the safety of the cast and crew while filming Season 7 and that meant an overnight stay at a local hotel.

But the storm wasn’t nearly as serious as it seemed, or at least what production made it out to be and everyone was back on the beach and filming again the very next day.

In the latest sneak peek, we see Wells Adams sit down with Ivan and ask him if he has anything to tell him. To that, Ivan responds, “I shouldn’t have gone around the system, you know, love makes you do, like, weird crazy things.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The way things were edited, it looked like something might have happened between Ivan and Chelsea while they were staying at the hotel but based on some spoilers leaked by Reality Steve, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all and the truth is going to come out on the very next episode.

Here’s what really happened behind the BIP scenes

According to Reality Steve, it wasn’t Chelsea that Ivan broke a major BIP rule with during the hotel stay but instead, he said it was Alexa Caves.

She had been reported as a part of the Season 7 BIP cast but hadn’t made her way to the beach yet. Instead, she was staying in the same hotel where production had the cast stay while they were waiting for the storm to pass.

Reality Steve shared in a major BIP spoiler that “while they were supposed to be sequestered or stay in their own rooms, Ivan snuck over to Alexa Caves room (contestant on Peter’s season) and hung out with her all night.”

The spoiler report also claims that producers obviously found out and, because of this big rule break, Alexa is sent home without ever making it to Bachelor in Paradise filming.

Ivan Hall wasn’t off the hook either and despite making huge drama with Aaron after the storm, he still had to face what he had done and that is likely why Ivan was seen crying in the confessional during the sneak peek.

Reality Steve said that production sent Ivan Hall home for sneaking off with Alexa, putting an end to the Aaron-Chelsea-Ivan love triangle.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.