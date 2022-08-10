Biniyam Shibre is selling clothes he wore on 90 Day Fiance

Biniyam Shibre is the latest 90 Day Fiance star auctioning off his clothing from the show. Pic credit: TLC

There has been a trend going around with the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance where they have been auctioning off clothing they’ve worn on the show.

Biniyam Shibre is the latest cast member to hop on the bandwagon and revealed he has two items that he is taking offers on.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly announced yesterday that Kobe was going to be auctioning his traditional Cameroonian wedding outfit, and Emily stated the starting price would be “big.”

The trend started with Jibri Bell, who ended up selling his ripped pink pants from one of the first episodes for a whopping $28,000.

While 90 Day alum Stephanie Matto didn’t sell an article of clothing, she did a similar premise by selling a date with her to fans. The winner of that auction ended up being former 90 Day Fiance cast member Stephanie Davison.

In any case, Biniyam is selling two of the shirts he wore during his private interviews on the show but did not reveal a starting price he would be willing to accept.

Biniyam Shibre is selling his 90 Day Fiance clothes to fans

Biniyam Shibre used his Instagram Stories to let his 90 Day Fiance followers know that he is selling items of clothing he wore on the show during his private interviews.

In his first Story, Biniyam shared a picture of himself in the shirt from the show he has up for sale.

He wrote, “I am taking offers on this beautiful handmade traditional shirt!”

In the next Story, Biniyam posted a picture of himself in a different shirt and wrote, “Also selling this one!”

Biniyam did not give a starting price that he would find reasonable from fans, so what he is willing to sell it for remains unknown.

90 Day Fiance viewers liked Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg’s wedding looks

A poll was made by a 90 Day Fiance fan page that asked viewers how they felt about Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding day attire.

Despite Ariela being one of the most negatively talked about cast members of Season 9, it looks like the 90 Day audience liked her wedding style nonetheless.

The choices in the poll were: Love Ari’s dress, dislike Bini’s look, Love Bini’s look dislike Ari’s, Love both Ari and Bini’s, they match fabulously, and Dislike both.

40% of voters said they loved both Ari and Bini’s looks, while 29% said they disliked both.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.