Bindertime Stories: Here’s what to expect from Monique Samuels’ miniseries inspired by RHOP reunion binder

Monique Samuels is releasing a new shady series called Bindertime Stories. Pic credit: Bravo

While Monique has stepped away from Real Housewives of Potomac, it doesn’t mean that she’s done spilling the tea on her former costars.

Monique revealed that she would be releasing a three-part series called Bindertime Stories, and yes, it’s about THAT binder. The one she shocked fans with during the RHOP Season 5 reunion.

Monique expressed that she didn’t get to share all the efforts of her extensive binder during the reunion, so she’s using this series as an opportunity to share the dirt that never made it on air.

Monique gave Monsters and Critics an inside look at Part 1 of her Bindertime Stories.

What we can share about Bindertime Stories Part 1

Monique described her upcoming series as “Disney meets Game of Thrones meets Dr. Seuss.”

During the video, Monique sits by the fire, inspired by the firepit argument she had with Candiace Dillard on the series, and reads riddles based on the tea she has gathered on her RHOP castmates in her binder. All of the women are represented by different fairytale characters.

The morale of the first part of her storybook-like series is to always “keep your receipts.”

The riddle she reads in the first segment is juicy and while Monique won’t say who it’s about, she claims that whoever it is will know it’s about them and will likely have something to say about it.

There are several layers of depth in the video conveyed through visual cues, riddles and code names. The more times viewers watch, the more they will be able to pick up on these hidden details.

Monique shared that she’s telling at least three different stories just during Part 1 alone and is excited to see if fans are able to crack the code.

While some tried to dissuade Monique from uploading the shady series, Monique wants to “get everything off my chest” once and for all.

When can you watch Bindertime Stories Part 1?

Bindertime Stories Part 1 will be exclusively available to her Patreon subcribers on Wednesday, March 31.

Otherwise, viewers can watch Bindertime Stories Part 1 on her YouTube channel two weeks later on Wednesday, April 14.

Bindertime Stories Parts 2 and 3 will also be available in the coming weeks, and Monique promises that these latter parts will be even shadier than the first.

The videos will be online for everyone to see in time for filming for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6, so it’s likely the Bindertime Series will be a hot topic in the upcoming season even though Monique won’t be appearing.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.