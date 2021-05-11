Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend Liz writes message about ‘narcissist’ after latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life


90 Day:The Single Life Star Liz shares post about narcissist after Vegas drama with Big Ed
Liz shares more details about fight with Big Ed. Pic credit: Discovery+

Things took an ugly turn between Liz and Big Ed during their Las Vegas trip on 90 Day: The Single Life.

After the most recent episode wrapped, the brunette beauty took to social media to share more details about what really went down.

During their trip to Sin City, the couple met up with Ed’s daughter, Tiffany, and her friend at a nightclub, and things took an ugly turn.

The 55-year-old might have been oblivious to his daughter’s nasty comments about Liz, but she was not, and the subject resulted in an argument between them.

Things got so bad that Liz later booked a ticket out of Vegas without Ed, but there’s more to the story.

Did Liz call Big Ed a narcissist?

It seems Liz got a little tired of Big Ed playing the victim, and she shared a comment about the situation on Instagram.

Not only did she post a lengthy explanation of what really happened in Vegas, but she also shared a note about a narcissist on her IG stories.

The message read in part, “At the beginning of the relationship, the narcissist will get to know you very well. He will want to know everything about you… He is so easy to talk to. In fact, you’ve never met anyone like him in your life. But then when the mask slips, you realize that he uses those things against you.”

Big Ed's ex-girlfriend Liz shares post about about Narcissist
Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

It seems Liz was triggered after the latest episode where Ed met up with his friend Lily to get advice about the situation.

True to form, he played the victim and told his friend how Liz had left him all by himself in Vegas.

This version of events clearly rubbed the brunette beauty the wrong way, and she quickly retorted by sharing her own version of what really went down.

Liz explains why she booked a flight back home

The 90 Day: The Single Life star caught wind of Big Ed’s conversation with Lily and she didn’t like, or agree with, what she heard.

Liz responded under a clip posted by Instagram user @90daysfianceclip, and she wanted to clear things up. She later shared the screenshot of her response on her own IG story as well.

Liz said she left Vegas because the TLC star tried to pick a fight with her in front of a crowd, despite her pleading for them to speak in private.

Furthermore, Liz alleged that after they returned to the hotel, Ed called the airline to try and book a ticket out of Las Vegas.

“He left the room to finish the call and I didn’t know he didn’t go through with it. Me thinking he went through with it I went online and booked a ticket myself! $400 later and me being a mom on a budget I left. I am not sorry for it.”

Liz Marie explains drama in Vegas with Big Ed
Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

To find out what happens next, be sure to tune in to the next episode.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.

