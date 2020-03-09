Big Ed shouts out favorite UPS store, opened mailbox for Before the 90 Days fan mail

One of the breakout stars this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is Ed Brown, a 54-year-old photographer from San Diego. Ed is appearing on the show with his 23-year-old Filipina girlfriend Rosemarie, who he calls Rose.

Ed captured fans’ hearts with his healthy relationship — not with Rose — with his dog, Teddy. Ed drives Teddy around on his motorcycle and keeps him close at all times which is, frankly, adorable.

Ed has a favorite UPS Store

On the show, we saw Ed showering Rose with gifts. According to him, he’s spent over $5,000 on gifts for Rose (including a grill for her dad) and even more money on shipping. All those gifts had to ship from somewhere, so Ed became a regular at his local UPS store. Ryan, one of Ed’s friends who works at the store, was even featured on the show.

Ed has found a new use for his favorite UPS store — as a place to receive fan mail! In a video that Ed posted to Instagram, he, Teddy, Ryan, and the rest of the UPS crew tell fans that they can send him mail via the store.

Ed may have some mail to look forward to — although some of it may be addressed to Teddy, who, if we’re being honest, is the real star of the show.

Read More 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger denies Azan Tefou dumped her even though he canceled her trip...

The UPS store he loves is the one at 4075 Park Blvd in San Diego, and the team there seems pretty psyched about their newfound fame. Ed and Teddy are all over the store’s Instagram, and they even posted a clip from the show.

Ed has won over fans

Ed won over fans for being a good dad to daughter Tiffany and dog-dad to Teddy, but also for opening up on Instagram about Klippel-Fiel Syndrome when a fan asked if he had the condition. Ed was open about his life with KFS, but also told a fan (who also has KFS) that it doesn’t define him.

Ed’s positive attitude makes for great TV, and he’s even known to crack jokes. KFS can cause a short stature and limited movement of the neck, but Ed doesn’t let that slow him down. When four-foot, 11-inch Ed was moving through TSA, he told the agent that he wasn’t carrying any cigarettes because “smoking stunts your growth.”

Following Ed’s story has been a fun part of this season, and fans will get to see how his relationship with Rose turns out in the coming episodes.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.