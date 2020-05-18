Big Ed has filed bankruptcy twice — 90 Day Fiance star not rich like David Murphey

Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days had viewers believing that he was financially stable, but that might not be the case.

The 54-year-old has had some money woes over the years and now the details of his bankruptcies are coming back to haunt him.

Ed has been basking in the limelight while being featured on the reality show, but now he’s probably starting to realize the downside of being a reality star.

For one, nothing is private and whatever you did in the past eventually comes to light.

In this case, it’s his personal finances that are being revealed.

Ed Brown filed for bankruptcy twice

In a past episode, we saw an irate Ed Brown having a tantrum during a shopping trip in Rose’s home country when she grabbed money from his wallet and even tipped a few shopkeepers.

Some viewers may have assumed he was being cheap or stingy, but Brown may have some ongoing financial issues stemming back several years.

Starcasm reveals some background information regarding a bankruptcy filing from 2017 and another from 2004.

It appears that Brown filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2004 and claimed that he only had $63 in his checking account and $20 in cash.

He claimed a total sum of $133,827.30 in secured and unsecured loans. Some of the specifics included a $13,000 lien on his Dodge Neon STX, $89,000 in student loans, $6090.49 in credit card debt, and $16,686.59 that was noted as a deficiency on a leased vehicle.

On September 2, 2004, a court approved the bankruptcy order.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of Brown’s financial woes. A few years later, he petitioned the courts once again.

Big Ed claimed over $185,000 in debt in 2017

This time around, the TV personality’s debt had reportedly increased by over $50,000 more than the first time around.

He claimed to have $235 in the bank, zero cash in hand, and liabilities totaling $185,704.

Some of the accumulated debt was due to $126,534 in unpaid student loans, over $15,000 for a variety of credit card debts, and $23,000 in auto debt from BMW financial that dated back to 2015.

On November 6, 2017, a court approved Brown’s bankruptcy order.

Is Big Ed still in debt?

Fast forward to three years later and it’s unclear if Brown is now in the clear.

Based on how he portrays himself on the TLC show, the professional photographer seems to be financially stable right now. His business has skyrocketed since he started appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Throughout the show, Brown even claimed to have spent over $5,000 on gifts for girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. This is a claim that she has denied.

Viewers quickly drew a distinction between Brown and another big spender on the show, David Murphey.

Let’s be realistic though, as Brown’s $5,000 is nothing compared to the over $300,000 Murphey has spent on his girlfriend, Lana.

It’s assumed that Murphey makes upward of $130,000 annually, so Brown has a lot of catching up to do if he wants to compete with his co-star.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.