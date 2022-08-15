Big Ed Brown got a new tattoo — check out the design he got on his arm

Big Ed Brown showed off his latest tattoo to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown has been all about getting inked lately as he just got his second tattoo within the last few weeks.

It is clear that Ed likes the tribal and 90s throwback style, as both of his new tattoos have been done with that type of design.

As opposed to just showing off his healing tattoo to fans like he did with his first recent one, Big Ed opted to bring his 90 Day followers with him to the tattoo shop via video.

He filmed himself in the artist’s chair as the design was placed on him, and then the tattoo was inked.

Big Ed first appeared on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, where his quest for love with 31-years younger Filipina Rosemarie Vega was highlighted.

After that didn’t work out, Ed was featured on Season 1 of The Single Life, where his rocky relationship with his now-fiancee Liz Woods was the focus.

Ed came back for Season 2 of The Single Life when he and Liz were broken up, only to end up with her at the end of the season.

Big Ed Brown shared his latest tattoo with 90 Day Fiance fans

In an Instagram video shared with his more than 500k followers, Ed showed off getting a new tattoo.

At the beginning of the video, Ed looked at the camera, saying, “This is tattoo number two! Wish me luck.”

The video then cut to Ed laying down with the tattoo’s stencil on his arm before it showed him actually getting the work done.

The tattoo appeared to be a tribal butterfly, and it was placed on his forearm.

He did not do a final reveal of the tattoo and instead prompted fans to like to post in order to see the tattoo’s reveal.

In late 2021, Ed got a matching tattoo with Liz that 90 Day Fiance viewers criticized. They got matching blue rose tattoos, which onlookers thought was odd since Ed’s ex’s name is Rose.

Big Ed Brown will be a cast member on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Last month, the cast and premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was revealed, and Big Ed and Liz were a part of the cast.

Besides them, viewers will be watching Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.