Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods dance while ‘living our best life’

90 Day Fiance couple Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are fresh off the heels of Season 7 of Happily Ever After? where their toxic relationship was put on blast.

The pair had several big blowups throughout the season, and Liz’s engagement ring came off at one point. The ring came off again at the Tell All when Ed asked for it back, and the pair seemingly broke up.

Liz went on to confide in her fellow castmates about how done she was with Ed and how they have a vicious cycle of volatility.

However, it looks like Liz’s promise to finally be done with Ed, after breaking up over eight times, was all talk because Liz and Ed are back together right now.

Ed has shared several posts with Liz over the last week on his Instagram page, and the latest share was of the pair dancing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, Ed said he and Liz were, “Living our best life.”

The comments section of Ed’s positive post about his relationship received a lot of criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

90 Day Fiance viewers slammed Ed Brown and Liz’s Woods rekindled relationship

The comments section of Ed’s post was filled with 90 Day Fiance viewers who mostly expressed their contempt for the relationship continuing on after what they’ve seen.

The top comment with resounding likes slammed Liz’s continued relationship with Ed by saying, “Well, I feel sorry for you. Let’s see he disrespects you on national television, he cheated on you, asks for the engagement ring back and you live in separate places. Yep best life.”

Another critic jabbed, “Till that song ended and back at fighting… 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Someone else said Ed and Liz’s relationship was giving them, “toxic trauma bond.”

Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

Will Big Ed and Liz be back in the 90 Day Fiance spotlight?

Throughout Season 7 of Happily Ever After? there have been calls for Ed to be canceled from the 90 Day Fiance network for his bad behavior.

Despite pleas from the 90 Day Fiance audience, it looks like Ed and Liz might be back for a new spinoff based on information from a viewer who spotted Liz filming in Florida.

Along with Liz, Yara Zaya, Kalani Fagaata, Asuelu Pulaa, and Angela Deem were seen among film crews.

At this point, it remains to be seen what they were filming for, so 90 Day Fiance fans should stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.