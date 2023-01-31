Yara Zaya, Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata spotted filming for 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Could there be another 90 Day Fiance spinoff in the works?

Fans of the flagship series have watched as 90 Day Fiance has branched off, spawning several spinoff shows, including The Other Way, Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Diaries, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All and The Single Life.

In addition, some fan-favorite cast members, such as Darcey and Stacey Silva, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, have snagged their own spinoffs — Darcey & Stacey, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, and David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

Now, it looks as though there is another spinoff in the works after several stars from the franchise were spotted filming in the Florida Keys.

An internet sleuth took to Reddit, where they shared some shots (albeit rather grainy ones) of some of the cast members being followed by cameras in a sunny beach locale.

“Spotted: multiple 90 Day cast members filming in the FL Keys,” read the caption for the set of photos.

90 Day Fiance cast members spotted filming in Florida Keys

In the first pic, Yara Zaya, Kalani Fagaata, and Asuelu Pulaa were spotted together at the edge of the water at a south Florida outdoor dining spot. Several camera operators surrounded the group, though it’s unclear what they were doing other than standing around together.

Pic credit: u/zonkiethegreat/Reddit

In a second slide, Liz Woods and Angela Deem were spotted in their swimsuits and coverups near the beach. Amid the waterfront, surrounded by lounge chairs and beach umbrellas, Liz and Angela looked to be in mid-conversation as they walked in flip-flops along the sand.

According to a third slide in the Reddit thread, the crew was spotted at the oceanfront Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida. They shared a screenshot of a review from a disgruntled patron who said the resort was “overun with TV productions and weddings.”

Resort patrons complain of rowdy reality TV crews

“The hotel itself is lovely, but don’t come here expecting peace and quiet,” they wrote, noting that the bar, hotel, and adult pools were closed unless guests signed consents to appear on TV.

Pic credit: u/zonkiethegreat/Reddit

Over on TripAdvisor’s website, another patron left a review complaining about the camera crews. The review, posted on January 30, detailed a reality TV show filming near their unit. They complained of their pool being closed, large groups of behind-the-scenes staff being “everywhere,” and “an F-bomb laced tirade at 10pm on the beach.”

A disgruntled patron complained about reality TV crews filming at the Isa Bell Beach Resort. Pic credit: TripAdvisor.com

Whatever the occasion, in true 90 Day Fiance fashion, there seemed to be no lack of drama, judging by the reviews on TripAdvisor.

Stay tuned to find out why the cast members were in Florida as a group and what TLC’s camera crews were capturing, as it’s sure to entertain.

