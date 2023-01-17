90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Big Ed and Liz’s ‘toxic’ relationship

Big Ed Brown and Liz Wood’s relationship is being heavily criticized. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ controversial relationship play out for three seasons within the franchise.

Most recently, during the four-part Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All, of which viewers are three parts deep, Ed and Liz broke up for the tenth time, and a slew of other bad things went down.

Ed got caught in a lie about talking to his ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega, and instead of owning his lie, he got mad at Liz for not defending him and said that she was performing.

He asked for her engagement ring back and admitted to kicking her out of his house with a week’s notice before the Tell All.

However, Ed and Liz went into the Tell All, saying that their relationship was in the best spot it had ever been after beginning to live separately.

In any case, the intense and contentious drama between Ed and Liz has not sat well with viewers, who have called them out as “toxic” and called Ed out for several other points.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers cannot stand Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ relationship

On Twitter, Happily Ever After? viewers unleashed their opinions on Ed and Liz’s connection.

One critic reshared a clip of Ed attempting to apologize to Liz for his Tell All behavior before attacking her for not having his back.

They remarked, “My mouth is on the floor.. this is #narcissism and #Trauma #traumabonding … He flips it, denies it, blames shift, and becomes the victim.. HE IS DISGUSTING…”

Another viewer brought Angela Deem into the fold and commented, “Ed and Angela. Please do not bring them back to ANY of the spinoffs. They are disgustingly toxic. Abusive and narcissistic. Shame on #TLC for keeping them this long.”

Pic credit: @souldb902/Twitter

Someone else shared a still image of Ed’s face and wrote, “Did this D-bag seriously just say he isn’t a liar after being caught in a bunch of lies. Seriously Ed is the POSTER BOY for gaslighting. What a POS. Liz is a broken damaged person but he’s toxic.”

Someone else shared a still image of Ed's face and wrote, "Did this D-bag seriously just say he isn't a liar after being caught in a bunch of lies. Seriously Ed is the POSTER BOY for gaslighting. What a POS. Liz is a broken damaged person but he's toxic."

An onlooker also made this point about Liz: “Liz got all these receipts against Ed but she still gon stay with him so girl please just shut up.”

An onlooker also made this point about Liz: "Liz got all these receipts against Ed but she still gon stay with him so girl please just shut up."

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have been featured on three seasons of the 90 Day network

90 Day viewers were first introduced to Big Ed and Liz’s relationship when Ed was on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Ed was a patron at the restaurant Liz managed and had a crush on her. That season, the 90 Day audience watched their relationship evolve, devolve, and end in a breakup by the time of the Tell All.

Then, Ed appeared on Season 2 of The Single Life, where he tried to date other women before ultimately getting back together with Liz and proposing only a few days after reconnecting.

Happily Ever After? viewers just watched the pair on Season 7 as their volatile relationship continued to play out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.