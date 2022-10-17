90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Big Ed and Liz’s fight

Big Ed and Liz’s Happily Ever After? fight is being talked about by 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods continued the fight at home that they were having at their engagement party.

They started fighting after Ed accused Liz of being in a relationship with her former coworker, whom Ed labeled a lesbian. Liz and her coworker had apparently had a romantic exchange in Ed’s eyes.

The allegation immediately angered Liz who stormed off barefoot. She and Ed had a nasty phone conversation where Ed told her she was embarrassing herself and kept up with the theory about Liz liking women.

Liz eventually made it home, where Ed was, and their fight got even more mean-spirited with many insults being thrown by both of them.

Happily Ever After? viewers have been weighing in online about what was said between the two of them and many appear to be siding with Liz.

Ed has previously been labeled as a “gas lighter” and “abusive” and the 90 Day audience has been bringing up some of the wildest parts of the fight between Ed and Liz.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers talk about the Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods fight

Twitter was ablaze after Sunday night’s episode of Happily Ever After? with viewers who wanted to vent about the fight between Big Ed and Liz.

One critic slammed, “I totally believe that this little twat Ed called Liz fat. He’s one of those men w all the audacity and being a hot mess himself. This whole ‘we could both get in shape’ in his interview backs it up that he said it too.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

I totally believe that this little twat Ed called Liz fat. He’s one of those men w all the audacity and being a hot mess himself. This whole “we could both get in shape” in his interview backs it up that he said it too. #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/RCVZ8Lh0sN — jenji (@jenjihere) October 17, 2022

Another protested, “HOLY S**T ED IS GASLIGHTING THE S**T OUT OF HIS FIANCÉ. The things he says is INSANEEEE. He is abusive.”

Pic credit: @tvescaper/Twitter

Someone else jabbed, “Ed really is a loser. ‘Are you a lesbian?’ As if Liz couldn’t be attracted to men and women. He needs to be grateful to be allowed in her presence, because he is no prize. I really hope she goes elsewhere.”

Pic credit: @spoiELLEd/Twitter

There was another 90 Day viewer who brought up what Liz said to Ed, remarking, “‘Ed you’ve been single for 29 years and I still have to teach you how to kiss.’ LIZ!!! Djsjsbsjababauakab.”

“Ed you’ve been single for 29 years and I still have to teach you how to kiss.” LIZ!!! Djsjsbsjababauakab 😭😂😂🤣🤣😂😭😭😂🤣 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/SdO3iYYfio — K.J. (@i_Kelvinn) October 17, 2022

Will Big Ed and Liz repair their relationship?

Being that Big Ed and Liz are still together present day, it is safe to assume that they resolved their gnarly fight.

Furthermore, Happily Ever After? viewers should buckle up and prepare to see an intimate massage scene between Ed and Liz later this season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.