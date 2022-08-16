Big Ed Brown and his fiancee Liz Woods take part in the tortilla slapping challenge

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods competed in the viral Tortilla Challenge. Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

There has been a social media challenge going around called the Tortilla Challenge, and 90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown and his fiancee Liz Woods decided to take part.

In the challenge, participants hold water in their mouths and take turns slapping each other in the face with a tortilla. The goal is not to let the water come out of your mouth due to laughter as each person slaps the other.

57-year-old Ed and 28-year-old Liz’s Tortilla Challenge was over fairly quickly, with Liz coming out victorious after she held her composure after Ed slapped her and couldn’t hold it together.

Ed’s mouth water went right into Liz’s face, which she then reciprocated as the couple touched heads and laughed afterward.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Ed on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, where he went to the Philippines to pursue Rosemarie Vega, who was 31 years younger than him.

After that didn’t work out, Ed was on two seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life, where his volatile relationship with Liz was highlighted and culminated in Ed’s proposal and Liz’s acceptance.