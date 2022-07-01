90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Jibri and Miona are slapping each other with tortillas

Jibri and Miona had fun doing the tortilla slap challenge. Pic credit: Jibri and Miona – 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube

90 Day Fiance newbies Jibri and Miona Bell had some fun recently while slapping each other in the face with tortillas.

Jibri and Miona are a fun-loving couple and they love to share their entertaining content with their growing fanbase.

Earlier this week, the photogenic duo took to Miona’s Instagram to share a video with her 91.7k followers that included footage of them completing the tortilla slap challenge.

90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona Bell play the tortilla slap challenge

The latest TikTok challenge involves a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, a mouth full of water, and some tortillas. Two opponents face each other, each of their mouths closed and filled with water, as they play Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Whoever wins gets to slap their opponent in the face with an uncooked tortilla. The opponent must try not to laugh, with the goal being trying to keep the water in their mouths for the duration of the game.

Jibri and Miona were up for the challenge, and posted footage of their head-to-head tortilla battle on Miona’s Instagram Reels. She captioned the video, “Jibri wanted to redo this video after he lost so bad 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭”

Miona had some fun with the challenge, winning Rock, Paper, Scissors each time. On her third win, however, Miona added an extra slap, garnering a moan from Jibri, who managed to keep his mouth full of water without spitting it out. Jibri then playfully flipped Miona the bird.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Following her last win against Jibri, Miona laughed so hard that she spit her water all over the floor – the perfect way to end their hilarious video.

Miona’s Instagram followers got a kick out of the video and took to the comments section to laugh along with her and Jibri.

Miona and Jibri’s fans loved their hilarious video

Miona pinned Jibri’s lighthearted comment which read, “BS! I’m not playing this game again 😂”

Jibri’s band, Black Serbs, commented, “@jibribell miona was smacking you straight 😅😂”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

A comment from musician Radikal Hughes read, “This is everything lol,” while Jibri replied, “@radikalhughes rigged bro shes a master at Rock Paper Scissors 🤣”

Soccer player Jerko Leko’s sister, Jelena Leko, wrote, “Hahahahaha 🔥🔥 so good😂😂😂”

Jibri has already made a name for himself as the front man for his band, Black Serbs, while Miona has made a name for herself as a makeup artist. She runs her page, @mionamakeup on Instagram, showcasing her talent for applying makeup.

The couple might have been labeled as clout chasers, but Jibri doesn’t have a problem with it. Clapping back at a critic earlier this year, Jibri unapologetically admitted, “Of course I’m chasing the clout bro, of course. I got a message bro…You should chase you some clout.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.