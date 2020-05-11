Big Ed blames hacker after going live on Instagram with stranger streaming adult content

It’s no secret that Big Ed is a popular guy on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Whether fans love to hate him or hate to love him, he sure has people talking. So much in fact that people are trying to chat with him online.

He’s active on Instagram and uses the platform to connect with some of his biggest fans.

While the conversations are successful most of the time, things went awry recently after someone hacked into the conversation and forced everyone to watch adult content.

Big Ed issues an apology after inappropriate content appears during a live chat

Big Ed goes live on Instagram a lot and he invites random strangers into the conversation so they can talk. This is a common feature on Instagram.

The people Ed talks to include kids and they have all kinds of questions and comments for him. Given this fact, Ed makes an effort to keep things appropriate.

But someone ruined that for him.

Recently, he went live and up popped a porno on the screen under him. He closed it out really fast when he realized what was happening. Since he was the host of the chat, he could have lost his Instagram account.

Instead, Ed revealed he reported the Instagram account in question and wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again with someone else.

On Instagram, he posted an apology. He revealed that someone hacked him and posted inappropriate content during the Instagram Live.

Ed wanted to talk to one of his biggest fans, a 17-year-old with Down’s syndrome. He couldn’t invite the fan into the conversation. Instead, adult content started playing for everyone to see.

Big Ed isn’t popular among his 90 Day Fiance castmembers

It’s no secret that Big Ed isn’t popular with his castmembers, especially his ex-girlfriend Rose. Rose claims that he used her to get famous.

The two are no longer together.

The outspoken reality star also got into a heated argument with David Murphey on the Tell All special, which was leaked last week.

Here, he attacked David for spending $300,000 on dating Lana in Ukraine, when he could have used Facebook and saved that money.

While Ed believes he’s right in the situation, he continues to nag at David, who eventually threatens to leave the Tell All special.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.