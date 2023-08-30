Big Ed and Liz Woods are officially married — Here’s what we know

It’s official! Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are married, and we have all the details about their special day.

The team of therapists on 90 Day: The Last Resort must have worked a miracle because the last time we checked, the couple had a mountain of issues.

Liz expressed that Big Ed doesn’t allow her to speak and that he was emotionally drowning her in the relationship.

Furthermore, she aired frustration that he wasn’t taking the couples’ therapy seriously after he cheated in their latest challenge.

Things must have taken a serious turn since their chat on the latest episode because, spoiler alert: Liz and Bid Ed are now man and wife.

This might come as a surprise to some people, especially if you’ve seen Liz and Ed’s breakups, and makeups over the years.

However, Monsters and Critics reported in July that the couple had plans to tie the knot after their invitation was leaked online. Now we have more details about the couple’s Bohemian wedding.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods had a Bohemian-style wedding in Arizona

The 90 Day Fiance couple tied the knot on August 29 at the Holland Barn in Gentry, Arizona, so say congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Brown.

Liz whose real name is Elizabeth, and Ed whose name is Edward are officially man and wife.

In their wedding invitation, the couple noted that they were going for a Bohemian theme, and told their guests that formal attire was not necessary. However, they did have some rules.

“NO white dresses or all white outfits. You do not have to dress formal, but this is also not a jeans and a t-shirt,” the invite noted.

The couple had over 100 guests at the wedding, which took place inside a chapel, and the reception was held inside a barn.

Liz and Big Ed’s wedding was filmed for 90 Day Fiance

It’s unclear if the couple will have a wedding special or if the nuptials will air on another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, but we do know that it was filmed for TV.

Big Ed and Liz revealed on the invitation that the wedding “Will be a filmed event. Anyone uncomfortable being around cameras, do not worry. there will be seating and ways to work around this, so you will not be captured on camera.”

As for why the event took place on a weekday, and not a weekend as is customary, the newlyweds explained that the day/date had a special meaning.

“This is our anniversary and it is special to us,” they said.

We’re still waiting for Ed and Liz to share photos of their special day.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.