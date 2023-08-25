90 Day: The Last Resort spoiler: Liz reams Big Ed for ‘never letting’ her speak and ‘drowning’ her emotionally

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are in couples’ therapy this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and it’s apparent why.

Joined by their 90 Day Fiance castmates Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi (virtually), Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Big Ed and Liz are working with a team of professionals to sort out their relationship issues.

90 Day Fiance viewers can barely keep up with Big Ed and Liz’s relationship status — the two have broken up and gotten back together an astonishing 11 times.

Will the 12th time be the charm? In a preview from Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, we get a look at a tense conversation between Liz and Big Ed, and Liz gives her fiance a piece of her mind.

The scene takes place in their bedroom at the Isla Bella Beach Resort as Liz unloads on Ed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Liz explains that Big Ed’s cheating during the couples’ group therapy challenge hurt her feelings. Their teammate, Jovi, pointed out that Ed was cheating during the exercise by not fully covering his eyes with his blindfold.

Although Big Ed expressed being sorry for hurting her feelings, he felt she was taking the game too seriously.

90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek: Liz Woods blasts Big Ed Brown for not taking their therapy sessions seriously

“All of these [challenges] are supposed to be taken seriously!” Liz fires back at Ed. “You cheated me out of an experience … because you were supposed to be my partner, supposed to take this seriously, so you’re not taking therapy seriously, Ed!”

Liz continued to gripe, telling Ed that he “drowns” her emotionally, adding, “You don’t ever let me speak. I’m shocked that I even got words out right now with you, and it’s all because I have to tell you to shut up to let me speak.”

“I’m sorry,” is Ed’s shockingly calm response. “I’m sorry I hurt your feelings. That wasn’t my intention, and I didn’t listen to you, and I don’t listen to you. I’m realizing that.”

Ed claims he “got a lot out of” his and Liz’s therapy exercise because it gave them something to work on, specifically their communication and trust issues.

Liz is still fired up, despite Ed’s calm reply, and tells him that she’s going to participate anymore unless he starts taking things seriously.

Ed claims that he’ll start taking things more seriously and that he “learned his lesson,” admitting that he shouldn’t have cheated.

Liz questions moving to Arkansas with Big Ed

During a solo confessional, Liz admits that she’s not sure she’s ready to move to Arkansas with Ed and share a home with him.

“I thought I was ready, but after last night, yeah, I can’t even imagine changing my whole life to move with him. Right now, a part of me just wants to call it quits because Ed says he’s trying to change, but he doesn’t realize he is running out of chances real fast.”

Liz and Big Ed can’t seem to stay away from each other

Liz continues to perplex 90 Day Fiance viewers by sticking by Ed’s side. But despite being possibly one of the most mismatched couples in the 90 Day Fiance franchise and Ed continually mistreating Liz, it looks as though she’s going through with becoming Mrs. Brown.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz and Ed’s wedding invitation was leaked on social media. The date for the nuptials is Tuesday, August 29, meaning that unless someone gets cold feet, Liz and Ed will become husband and wife in just a few short days.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.