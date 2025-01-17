Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen reveals new photo chilling with his baby

Tyler Crispen is enjoying life as a new dad.

The Big Brother alum recently revealed that he is now a proud father.

He also shared that he is engaged to the baby’s mom.

Many Big Brother fans celebrated the news earlier this week, leaving supportive and excited comments for him.

The baby’s name is Carter Rae Crispen, and Tyler hasn’t been shy about sharing photos online.

Today, he used his Instagram Stories to share how he spent the morning hanging out with the new bundle of joy.

Carter Rae and Tyler Crispen were hanging out

Below is a new photo that Tyler Crispen shared online.

Tyler wrote “Good Morning” as Carter stirred next to him.

Tyler Crispen with his new baby. Pic credit: @TylerCrispen2/Instagram

A busy life after Big Brother and The Challenge

Tyler Crispen has been busy following his time on reality TV.

CBS viewers met the lifeguard during the Big Brother 20 season. Tyler was part of a dominating alliance in the game for most of the summer.

Many fans thought Tyler would easily win, but a strong push from Kaycee Clark in the second half of the season led her to become the Big Brother 20 winner.

Tyler returned for Big Brother 22. This season, called Big Brother: All-Stars 2, featured many returning players battling for a nice cash prize.

Cody Calafiore won BB22, and Enzo Palumbo finished in second place. Tyler came in sixth place that season and later noted that he was retiring from reality competition shows. He would then appear on The Challenge: USA.

During this past year, Tyler appeared on the Netflix show Outer Banks. It was a brief stint but an exciting moment for Big Brother fans who had tuned in.

Below is a collage Tyler shared from his busy 2024, including several pictures that are likely his fiance being incognito.

“I don’t share much of my personal life on here anymore, but here are some highlights that I’m proud of from this year,” Tyler captioned the post.

“2024 was all about planting seeds. Cant wait to see how they grow in 2025. Manifestation is real. Work hard when nobody is watching. Love y’all 💖,” Tyler added as a tease for what he would reveal about his baby and engagement.

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.