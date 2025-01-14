Tyler Crispen is engaged and a new dad in ‘double surprise’

Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen revealed some shocking news today.

Tyler shared the huge news in a post, calling it a “double surprise” for his friends, fans, and followers.

Carter Rae Crispen was just introduced to the world. That’s Tyler’s new kid.

But wait, there’s more… Tyler also revealed that he is engaged to be married.

Big Brother fans who have wondered what Tyler has been up to lately got two huge answers on Tuesday (January 14).

Tyler joined reality TV as part of the Big Brother 20 cast. He finished that season as the runner-up to winner Kaycee Clark.

Tyler returned for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22). His second season didn’t go as well, and Tyler finished in sixth place.

Tyler Crispen goes public with new baby and fiance

“The best secret of all time. Introducing Carter Rae Crispen💕 born 1/12/25,” Tyler Crispen posted on social media.

Revealing he was a father was certainly huge news, but Tyler wasn’t done.

“The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Your mama and I love you more than anything in this world,” Tyler wrote before adding, “My fiance’ (oh yeah, double surprise) wanna thank all of our close friends & fam for helping us keeping this little secret and showering her and us with all the love.”

“I am the luckiest guy on the planet. PS. Have you ever seen a harder launch?” Tyler concluded his post.

Many Big Brother alums leave glowing comments for Tyler

Below is just a small sampling of the support Tyler Crispen received from fellow Big Brother alums.

“So you’re telling me the chances for an ‘us’ are pretty slim?” wrote Travis Long from Big Brother 23.

“What an amazing feeling. So stoked for you dude you’ll be a great dad!” posted Corey Brooks from BB18.

“Yoooooo Congrats!!!! This is so awesome bro!🎉 I guess we can’t have everything in common ;),” wrote Matt Klotz from Big Brother 25.

Much support went to Tyler after his big news came out. Pic credit: @TylerCrispen2/Instagram

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.