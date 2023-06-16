Big Brother winner’s draft done, but who would win?

A Big Brother fantasy draft was just completed where the participants put together the ultimate teams of Big Brother players.

Four people took turns picking from the 24 Big Brother winners, and the draft yielded some interesting results.

The group only selected players from the summer installments, leaving out Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother: Over the Top.

And the four people who participated are from Rob Has A Podcast.

RHAP is a well-known podcast that covers Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and other reality TV shows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rob Cesternino runs the podcast, having also appeared on Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars.

The Big Brother draft

Rob, Chantele Francis, Aysha Welch, and Isaiah Goins participated in the draft.

Four teams of Big Brother winners emerged from the fun, and now fans can weigh in on their favorites.

Team 1: Dan Gheesling (BB10), Jun Song (BB4), Andy Herren (BB15), Steve Moses (BB17), Mike “Boogie” Malin (BB7), and Evel Dick Donato (BB8).

Team 2: Rachel Reilly (BB13), Xavier Prather (BB23), Kaycee Clark (BB20), Maggie Ausburn (BB6), Jordan Lloyd (BB11), Eddie McGee (BB1).

Team 3: Taylor Hale (BB24), Derrick Levasseur (BB16), Cody Calafiore (BB22), Nicole Franzel (BB18), Drew Daniel (BB4), and Adam Jasinski (BB9).

Team 4: Dr. Will Kirby (BB2), Ian Terry (BB14), Lisa Donahue (BB3), Hayden Moss (BB12), Jackson Michie (BB21), and Josh Martinez (BB19).

Which table are you sitting at? #RHAP #BB25 — Rob Has a Podcast #RHAP (@RobHasApodcast) June 16, 2023

Big Brother fans can go to the Twitter post above and vote on the best group of players.

So far, the poll results have been very one-sided, with Table 1 leading the way with more than 50 percent of the vote after about 12 hours.

The poll will be open for a week, giving everyone time to weigh in.

A new summer season of Big Brother

Beginning on August 2, a new group of houseguests will play Big Brother.

The BB25 cast list has not been revealed yet, but there are hints that producers have a final list of contestants.

In some shocking news, the Big Brother 25 season got postponed by CBS.

Rather than beginning at the end of June or early July, it got pushed back to August.

Now fans will get more episodes in the fall, but the summer will seem very short.

Outside of the show, a BB16 houseguest just gave birth. She shared some beautiful photos of her new baby online.

Who will be added to the list of #BigBrother winners? 🏆 Catch the #BB25 premiere with a special 90-minute episode Wednesday, August 2nd on @CBS! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IeOkORYn2v — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) May 22, 2023

To rewatch some of the classic seasons of Big Brother, the show can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.