Big Brother winner Andy Herren calls Colton Underwood from The Bachelor ‘a manipulative, abusive stalker’

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren has never been shy about sharing his opinion on social media. And share he has about Colton Underwood from the world of The Bachelor.

Colton came out as gay earlier this week, and fans of The Bachelor have had mixed reactions due to what he allegedly put Cassie Randolph through. They left The Bachelor in a relationship, but Cassie accused him of stalking her, harassing her from a fake phone number, and installing a tracking device under her car.

Cassie ended up filing a restraining order against Colton in late 2020 when she said that all of the nefarious behavior started happening after they had broken up.

Now, Colton is back in the news for coming out, and it has again thrust him into the spotlight of social media. That’s where Andy’s comments come into play.

Andy Herren weighs in on Colton Underwood

“Colton Underwood is a manipulative, abusive stalker. He also follows Morgan Wallen on Instagram. And he’s SO BORING,” Andy posted to his Twitter account.

“Glad he’s able to accept who he is but I also don’t care because he sucks and it’s annoying seeing so many gays thirst over him since he’s white and has abs,” Andy went on to say.

So far, Andy’s tweet has been retweeted 251 times, quoted 28 times, and liked almost 3,000 times by his Twitter followers. He would later follow that up with some more comments about Colton and his own social media accounts.

“Yikes, he also follows C*ndace Owens. Let’s maybe stop praising and giving opportunities to this idiot,” Andy later posted as a response to his own tweet.

