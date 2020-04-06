Big Brother: Wedding plans for Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo impacted by coronavirus pandemic

The Big Brother wedding will have to wait.

The wedding between Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 has now been impacted by the coronavirus quarantines taking place around the country.

Nicole and Victor both appeared as members of the BB18 cast on opposite sides for most of the season. A relationship developed between the pair following their season on the show.

During Big Brother 20, Nicole and Victor visited the house for a competition — at least that’s what Nicole was led to believe. Instead, Victor proposed, and the two became engaged.

A tentative plan had been revealed that the couple planned to get married around June 2020. That may have to change due to what is going on in the world.

The post below is something that Nicole posted on Instagram about their upcoming wedding:

Quite a few fans weighed in on the social media post, sharing their stories of also going through postponed weddings and suggesting that a smaller wedding would definitely be something they could enjoy.

Victor does Nicole’s makeup

The couple has also been trying to find ways to pass the time while they are under self-quarantine (similar to Mark Jansen from Big Brother 19).

That included Nicole letting Victor do her makeup.

In the Instagram post below, the couple uploaded a fun video that shows Victor doing Nicole’s makeup — to some hilarious results. Take a look if you want to have a few laughs.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel on Big Brother

Nicole Franzel was a member of the Big Brother 16 cast, and she was invited back to be part of the Big Brother 18 cast.

During her first season on the show, she finished in seventh place, making it to the BB16 jury on the same season that Derrick Levasseur beat out Cody Calafiore in the final vote.

Nicole and Victor were both members of the BB18 cast, with Victor getting voted out twice, but each time finding a way to win a competition to re-enter the game.

Victor ended up finishing in fifth place, and Nicole was named the Big Brother 18 winner over Paul Abrahamian.

Now, the couple is a hot item, having also appeared on The Amazing Race against couples from other reality competition shows.

For fans of the couple that wants to see how they did in the game, CBS All Access has provided all past seasons of Big Brother for free. It’s a fun way to look back on the BB16 and BB18 casts.

Big Brother 22 is scheduled to appear on CBS during summer 2020.