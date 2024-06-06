Big Brother star pretended to be in Greece before big announcement

Big Brother alums Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes tried to pull a fast one on reality TV fans.

And the joke turned out to be pretty funny.

As conjecture surfaced about The Traitors 3 cast, several posts popped up on social media about who might or might not be heading to Scotland.

It was very similar to how Danielle Reyes recently complained about not getting to play on The Traitors, only for fans to find out she was on the new cast.

This time, the story was pushed that Britney was in Greece vacationing, and her friend Janelle was there to help spin that narrative.

The amusing part about the joke was that anyone paying close attention could tell it was all a ruse.

Janelle and Britney go to Greece?

“Having the BEST time,” read an Instagram Story Britney Haynes reportedly shared online.

An image attached to the post indicated that Britney was in Greece with her friend Janelle.

But the ladies weren’t actually in Greece. The photo had been edited to feature the ladies posing during their time on The Amazing Race.

It was an apparent attempt to have fun with the rumors that Britney was about to film The Traitors 3.

Janelle adds some additional humor to the Britney joke

“When Britney and I travel together it’s always to Greece! having so much fun with my bestie,” Janelle commented on the post.

It was an additional level to the joke, with Janelle playing along with the narrative. It also got people thinking about Janelle possibly popping up on The Traitors 3, similar to Kate Chastain during Season 2.

Kate from Below Deck appeared in the first season and shockingly showed up at the castle midway through Season 2.

Janelle played in the second season, making people wonder if she could pop up midway through Season 3.

A fun joke from the Big Brother alums. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/X

The big announcement for Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes is on The Traitors 3 cast.

She is one of the 21 players trying to win a piece of the $250,000 prize.

Before this, Britney appeared on Big Brother twice, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Britney is very good at the confessionals (where reality TV people are shown speaking to the camera during an episode). That trend will likely continue in Scotland.

Filming takes place this spring, with episodes likely to debut this winter on Peacock.

The first two seasons of The Traitors USA are streaming on Peacock. Britney’s Big Brother seasons (BB12 and BB14) and her time on The Amazing Race (Season 31) can be streamed on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.