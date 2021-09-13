Big Brother spoilers: Veto Ceremony determines final nominees for week

Kyland Young has now been the Head of Household three times on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers have come out today that reveal what took place at the final six Veto Ceremony.

It was time for the Power of Veto winner to announce their intentions and for the nominations to get locked in for the week.

This is another important week for the BB23 cast, as it is the first time a member of The Cookout has been forced to take a shot at another member.

We are also counting down the days until another Double Eviction arrives on the updated Big Brother TV schedule. Make sure you are up to date on when episodes are coming out because CBS is shaking things up a bit.

Big Brother spoilers summary from the week

Kyland Young is the HOH this week, after winning the chicken coop competition. He then got the chance to take his shot and he went directly after Tiffany Mitchell.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Kyland put Tiffany and Hannah Chaddha on the block, while also letting Hannah know that she was just a pawn for the week.

At a BB Comics Veto Competition, it was Kyland who won the Power of Veto. This meant that Kyland kept the power in his hands and that he also added another competition victory to his resume.

Tiffany did what she could to campaign to Kyland and she promised him everything under the moon. There was even chatter of a final two deal, just as long as Kyland used the Power of Veto on her.

Did the Power of Veto get used at the Veto Ceremony today?

Kyland did not use the Power of Veto. He decided to keep the nominations the same and he put away the necklace at the Veto Ceremony today.

This means that the nominees for the week are locked in as Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha. One of them is going to become the newest member of the BB23 jury.

And since it is another Double Eviction week, it’s definitely possible that both ladies could end up walking out of the door as well. It will be very interesting to see how things transpire from this week, as the HOH competitors on Double Eviction night are Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Hannah or Tiffany.

