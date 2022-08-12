Big Brother sends one more person home before BB24 jury time

Monte Taylor survived the block and has his eyes set on winning Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast sent another houseguest home on Thursday night (August 11), leaving just 11 people competing for the $750,000 prize this summer.

Michael Bruner was the Head of Household during the week, giving him the power to set a target and help determine who would be the final houseguest to get sent home before the jury stage.

The episode also marked the end of the Besties twist on the BB24 cast, bringing an end to the duos and trios that had been competing for the past few weeks.

Now, everyone is on their own, and The Wall has arrived in the backyard. The winner of this intense Endurance Challenge will take over the house and get to set a path going forward.

When Michael won the Power of Veto, again, he also got to determine who would be on the block for the August 11 Eviction Ceremony. He went with Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, with the hope that Daniel would be going home.

Daniel took it very poorly that he was targeted and did everything he could to try to make Michael look bad before it was time to do the vote.

Who did the Big Brother 24 cast send home?

Monte Taylor, Brittany Hoopes, and Michael Turner all voted to evict Daniel before Julie Chen Moonves took the show to a commercial break.

When the show returned, Alyssa Snider, Taylor Hale, Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, and Joseph Abdin all voted to evict Daniel. Terrance Higgins then voted to evict Kyle, leaving him on an island with that choice.

By a vote of 8-1, Daniel Durston was sent packing, leading to his interview with Julie. He stormed out in order to get another television moment.

Michael has now won four Veto Competitions this summer and he is close to the record. Here is a breakdown of the most prolific Power of Veto winners over the history of the show. Can Michael work his way up that list?

It will be very interesting to see if The Leftovers can survive as an alliance, with an important week ahead in that regard.

For anyone who has missed any episodes from the Big Brother 2022 season, they can all be streamed on Paramount+. The Big Brother live feeds will also reveal a lot of spoilers over the weekend, including who wins The Wall challenge.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.