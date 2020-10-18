Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Big Brother schedule this week: Getting close to learning BB All-Stars 2 winner


Kaysar Ridha BB22 Return
Kaysar Ridha returns for a Monday night episode of BB22. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother schedule this week has a whopping four episodes on it that should entertain fans.

We are already down to our final four houseguests, but they will soon send someone else to the BB22 jury house.

This week also features a special Friday night episode on CBS, which gives fans a little bit of bonus coverage.

Big Brother schedule this week

There are four episodes this week, beginning with the Monday installment, where viewers will get to see what happened at the latest Head of Household Competition.

Monday will also include the Nomination Ceremony for the new HOH and possibly even treat viewers with a surprise Luxury Competition.

This Luxury Competition took place on Friday in the house and involved the BB22 jury members. It will be fun to watch and the producers definitely have a lot of reaction footage from the feeds to use.

Below is the episode schedule for this week:

Monday, October 19: Episode 32
Wednesday, October 21: Episode 33
Thursday, October 22: Episode 34
Friday, October 23: Episode 35

Big Brother finale week

Following the four episodes that air this week, there are still two more to get through before we learn the name of the Big Brother 22 winner.

The season finale falls on October 28, it will be two hours long, and it starts an hour later in the evening to try to take full advantage of the audience at that time.

The final Big Brother episode schedule is listed below:

Monday, October 26: Episode 36
Wednesday, October 28: Two-hour season finale at 9/8c

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds

We also have some spoilers that have come from the CBS live feeds for readers who want to jump ahead. It includes what is very likely to happen at the next Eviction Ceremony.

Late last Thursday night, Enzo Palumbo won the Head of Household. He beat out Cody Calafiore and Christmas Abbott in a challenge that was based on chess. It’s the HOH challenge that Kaysar Ridha presented to the final four in his return to the game.

Then, on Friday morning, the final four houseguests played in a Luxury Competition. It was a surprise to the houseguests and the live feed subscribers, and it is likely to be shown in full during the October 19 episode of the show.

They even played the final Veto Competition of the season on Saturday, setting up what should take place over the next few episodes on CBS.

As for who is about to get evicted from the Big Brother house, here is our write-up of that scenario.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

