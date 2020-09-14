Big Brother recap: A new HOH, a lot of drama, and repeat nominees

This Big Brother recap comes from a busy Sunday night episode of the show. The producers had a lot of ground to cover with Season 22, Episode 17, as they didn’t finish showing the Head of Household Competition on Thursday night.

Bayleigh Dayton was evicted during the last episode. As she left the game the rest of the BB22 cast got ready to play in an Endurance Challenge. The winner of that challenge became the Week 6 HOH and the first three eliminated became the Have-Nots for the week.

The new episode started with a lot of background about why Bayleigh was evicted, including a lot of the drama that involved Christmas Abbott. The narrator/announcer worked his way up to the start of the Endurance Challenge, which had the 10 competitors perched on the side of a wall.

Big Brother 22, Episode 17 recap

The wall comp is typically a fun one for viewers to watch and it takes a lot of endurance from the people playing the game. People like Da’Vonne Rogers and Tyler Crispen knew how important it would be to win the challenge.

Before the results of the HOH Competition were revealed, an apology session was shown where Christmas talked with Da’Vonne and promised her that she was going to be safe. Christmas also asked for safety in the chat, which Da’Vonne saw through, but granted in the moment. In a Diary Room session, Da’Vonne let America know there was no alliance.

Then, back at the Endurance Challenge, Da’Vonne was the first person out.

David Alexander was the second person out, lasting 48 minutes on the wall. Ian Terry was out in 53 minutes. It means Da’Vonne, David, and Ian were all Have-Nots.

Enzo Palumbo fell after 62 minutes, Memphis Garrett fell, Kevin Campbell fell, and then Tyler fell. The final three people competing for HOH were Daniele Donato, Cody Calafiore, and Nicole Franzel.

Nicole dropped and Cody slipped, making Dani the Week 6 Head of Household. She spoke immediately — to people and in the Diary Room — about not wanting to win the challenge this week.

Dani has to nominate two people

Ahead of the nominations, Cody was shown trying to convince Dani that she should put Kevin and David on the block. She joked about nominating Tyler, but Cody didn’t want that. He said in a Diary Room session that he wanted Tyler around to be a bigger target in the house.

Dani promised not to backdoor Tyler, ensuring that he would be safe this week. She also promised Ian that he was safe, showing just how many people that Dani was making sure felt safe ahead of her nominations. That’s a bad strategy to use if you tell too many people the same things.

Later, Dani was shown planning to promise Kevin that he was safe and that he would only be a pawn for the week. She was shown having that conversation with and he was not pleased.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Daniele nominated David and Kevin for eviction. Those are the nominees for the week but don’t forget that David has a secret power.

That brings an end to the Sunday night recap. Remember, there is no Wednesday night episode this week. Also, if you want to read ahead about who won the Power of Veto, we have a write-up about who holds it.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.