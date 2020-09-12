Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto today?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers from the live feeds reveal who won the Power of Veto today. The BB22 cast members just got finished playing another competition inside and it is going to lead to an interesting Eviction Ceremony next week.

Daniele Donato is the Head of Household this week after winning an intense Endurance Challenge. She battled hard to win the power and got the chance to go after some of her targets in the house. It doesn’t seem like that’s what she actually did at the Nomination Ceremony, though.

Dani’s nominations also led to one of the powers getting flushed out, which is exactly what she had hoped would happen when she became HOH. As for her nominees, Dani put Kevin Campbell and David Alexander on the block – promising Kevin ahead of time (and after) that he was a pawn and safe for the week.

New nominees get ready for Veto Competition

David secretly used his power to get off the block — several members of the BB22 cast still suspect him — and Dani had to come up with a replacement nominee. She wasn’t really ready to do it when she was asked to do it in front of the rest of the houseguests and she went with Tyler Crispen.

Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Enzo Palumbo were picked as the additional players going for the Power of Veto against Dani, Kevin, and Tyler. Each of the players had different reasons for wanting to win the POV and nobody in that group wanted to throw the challenge this week.

Who won the Power of Veto today?

Da’Vonne just won the Power of Veto. She finally got a huge power in the house and will suddenly have the attention of the rest of the BB22 cast.

The most important facet of this for Da’Vonne is that she guarantees her own safety for the week. Dani promised Da’Vonne safety, but she also promised Kevin and Tyler that they are also safe. With the nominations the way they are, they can’t all be safe.

A lot of fans watching on the CBS live feeds are hoping that Da’Vonne uses the POV to save Kevin, as that would then force Dani to name another replacement nominee. Could she go after Christmas Abbott at that point?

Christmas has one of the secret powers, so she could protect herself and force Dani to really blow up her personal game by targeting yet another person.

What will Da’Vonne do with the Power of Veto? Stay tuned, because the feeds could get really interesting.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.