Big Brother live feeds questions loom ahead of BB All-Stars cast reveal

Big Brother live feeds are an important facet of the show each summer, giving subscribers a chance to see what is going on inside the house – outside of the regularly scheduled episodes.

The live feeds get fans excited each summer, especially since this is the only place to get an unedited view of the conversations between the houseguests. For anyone who only watches the episodes, you are missing a lot.

Ahead of the debut of Big Brother All-Stars 2, there are a lot of questions about the live feeds and exactly how the production team is going to present them this summer.

When do Big Brother live feeds turn on?

This is a trick question here, as the live feeds are already turned on. That happened a while ago as the production team prepared to get the new season started.

Unfortunately, the feeds are getting used as an advertising tool right now and haven’t provided any glimpses inside the house. That might not matter too much, though, as the BB22 cast isn’t playing the game yet.

Luckily, host Julie Chen Moonves did just release a full Big Brother house tour video that showcases all of the changes that have been made ahead of the second installment of All-Stars.

Getting back to the primary intent of the question about when the Big Brother live feeds will get turned on, there are two answers to that particular query.

CBS has announced that this season is going to begin with a live move-in episode. In addition to it taking place on CBS, the show is going to be live-streamed on the feeds as well. This could give different angles to the houseguests entering the house for the first time this summer.

As the Big Brother TV schedule lays out, this is going to be a two-hour premiere where the live feeds continue to be accessible for the subscribers watching at home.

After the two hours – it’s unclear what will happen next.

CBS being mysterious about Big Brother live feeds

Once the East Coast viewers have watched the season premiere take place, it is unclear when the feeds will be available again. It seems likely that they could get turned off until the West Coast finishes watching the August 5 episode.

As of the publishing of this article, CBS and the production team for the show have been very quiet and mysterious about when full access will be granted on the Big Brother live feeds. Hopefully, they are up and running at full capacity on Wednesday night.

In a best-case scenario, the feeds remain turned on for East Coast subscribers following the premiere.

In the next-best scenario, the Big Brother live feeds are fully operational once the West Coast TV audience has seen the show. That would mean they became fully available at 2 a.m. ET that same night.

Hopefully, the feeds aren’t turned off for days on end after that August 5 episode.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to update the article if CBS reveals any new specifics.

Big Brother All-Stars debuts August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.