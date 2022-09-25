Big Brother live feeds drama about final two choices

Taylor Hale needs some help to win Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother live feeds provided a bit of drama on the night before someone from the BB24 cast gets crowned the winner.

Just three people remain in the game, with Monte Taylor, Matthew Turner, and Taylor Hale each hoping that they will become the choice for the $750,000 prize.

There are a number of Big Brother 24 spoilers explained below, including who is facing off in Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition.

Back on Thursday night (September 22), Turner won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. It was an endurance challenge and it gave him the first seat in Part 3.

Then, on Friday (September 23), Monte won Part 2 of that final HOH Competition. This secured him a spot against Turner when Julie Chen Moonves hosts Part 3 on finale night.

Taylor has lost control of her own game, but there might be a way (or two) for her to still end up sitting in one of the final two chairs for the Big Brother 24 cast.

Final two drama on the Big Brother live feeds

Monte just adamantly told Taylor that he is taking her to the final two if he wins the final HOH Competition. This is a bit surprising, as he has had a final two agreement with Turner for quite some time. When his showmance started taking off with Taylor, Monte also secured a final two alliance with her.

It doesn’t make a lot of sense for Monte to lie to Taylor at this point, unless he intends to throw Part 3. It’s possible that Monte is so sure about Turner taking him to the end that he feels safe enough to throw a competition on finale night.

Monte choked up and broke down to Taylor about blindsiding Turner tomorrow, and wants to find a way to let him know beforehand pic.twitter.com/poVUmk59wL — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) September 25, 2022

What will Turner do if he wins final HOH Competition?

Monte has insinuated to Taylor that he wants to tell Turner about his plans to take Taylor to the end. This would be an odd move because it could make Turner less likely to take Monte with him to the end. So why do it?

Turner has promised Monte that he is taking him to the final two if he wins Part 3 of the HOH Competition. That doesn’t seem to have wavered, but maybe only because Turner seems confident that Monte is also taking him to the end.

For Turner, he needs to win Part 3 to make sure he gets to the end, no matter who he chooses to sit next to him in one of the final two chairs. But it would certainly be interesting if he turned on Monte and brought Taylor to the end.

HGs had a dinner and some wine and they are very worn out – or worn down….. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/dsGey2WMLa — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 25, 2022

It’s going to be an entertaining finale for Big Brother 24, especially since it might be difficult to predict how the final two will shake out. Is Monte really going to throw Part 3? Does Taylor still have a chance to make it to the final two? Stay tuned!

Big Brother 24 ends September 25 at 8/7c on CBS.