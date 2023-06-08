Big Brother: Janelle comments on a video of Frank hitting Da’Vonne during BB18

Big Brother fans are discussing a troubling moment from the BB18 season.

A recently shared video focused on a segment where Frank Eudy hit Da’Vonne Rogers.

Four-time player Janelle Pierzina then shared her two cents on the situation, hinting at how Frank eluded receiving any serious consequences. She alludes to production interference.

The Big Brother 18 cast played the game in 2016, and the theme included bringing back four players from the past.

Nicole Franzel (BB16), James Huling (BB17), Da’Vonne Rogers (BB17), and Frank Eudy (BB14) were all given a second chance.

That second chance turned out well for Nicole, as she became the Big Brother 18 winner through a jury vote.

Frank Eudy’s troubled behavior on Big Brother

In the video below, which was actually a featured segment on the show, Frank hits Da’Vonne on her butt.

The sound can be heard throughout the entire house, and some of the other houseguests (Corey Brooks and Paulie Calafiore) are shown reacting.

An angry Da’Vonne can also be seen walking through the house after the incident.

Same reason there was no eviction week four when he was on the block in BB14. https://t.co/xCBNML16uC — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 8, 2023

A breakdown of that situation on Big Brother 18

On the show, Da’Vonne was in tears in one of the bedrooms, tired of the unwanted physical and verbal harassment that had taken place in the house.

Da’Vonne then retreated to the Diary Room where she tried to stay for a while to gather her composure.

“I don’t want my daughter to see that and think it’s okay for guys to hit girls on the butt and guys to call girls sluts, or guys to tell women to shut their damn mouth. I’m raising a daughter,” Da’Vonne said to the camera.

Da’Vonne wasn’t the only frustrated woman in the house, as Zakiyah Everette also spoke out.

A Big Brother fan quotes a moment from BB18. Pic credit: @LeeBee4Life/Twitter

In an exit interview from the show that summer, Da’Vonne spoke more about her interactions with Frank.

“Frank and I need to sit down and have a serious conversation. He needs to admit what he did,” Da’Vonne told TV Guide.

“Frank still swears it never happened. Which I don’t understand because he even apologized so was he just doing that for strategic reasons, because how do you apologize for something and say it didn’t happen,” Da’Vonne elaborated.

