Big Brother: Final five HOH will set tone for how season ends

The Big Brother All-Stars cast is going to evict either Christmas Abbott or Tyler Crispen and then play another Head of Household Competition.

The final five HOH will have a lot of power, and they are also going to be able to set the tone for how the rest of the summer season will play out.

Since Cody Calafiore doesn’t get to play for HOH this week, his fate will reside in the hands of the other four people left in the game.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Did Cody make the right moves and set up the final five in a way that will ensure his safety to make it all the way to the final two? We are all going to find that out together.

Who is playing in the final five HOH Comp?

We are going to share some Big Brother spoilers here about the October 8 Eviction Ceremony. Before the Big Brother live feeds got turned off for the day on Thursday, all indications were that Tyler Crispen was about to get sent to the BB22 jury.

That would leave Christmas Abbott, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, and Enzo Palumbo still in the game. Cody Calafiore will also be there, but as the outgoing HOH, he will have to sit back and watch as everyone else plays it out.

Regarding Cody, his best-case scenario would be for Nicole to win HOH. That doesn’t seem very likely if we base her performance in this competition on how well she has done in challenges this summer. To this point, she hasn’t been able to win a single one of them.

A worst-case scenario for Cody would be to have Christmas win the HOH because she is likely to make sure her partnership with Memphis remains strong. That would lead to two of Cody, Nicole, and Enzo winding up on the block.

As you can see by these scenarios, the new HOH will dictate how the final four looks this season and who will be protected long enough to make it to the end of the season.

It will be very exciting to see how the HOH Competition turned out, but even more interesting to see how things play out on the Big Brother live feeds in the overnight hours.

More Big Brother news

The season’s schedule is really starting to wind down, and we are getting very close to the October 28 season finale. There isn’t much time left until we get to see the BB22 jury deciding on who should win the $500,000 prize this summer.

Is the Big Brother All-Stars 2 jury going to be filled with bitter people? Daniele Donato looked pretty bitter when she left, as did Kevin Campbell when he got taken out during the Triple Eviction. We also expect some of the final six to be very upset about not making it to the end.

The BB22 cast has also been debating about who they feel should win Ameria’s Favorite Player this summer. Are they right?

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.