Big Brother fans name the ‘worst twist of all time’

Big Brother fans have never been shy about sharing their opinions.

With that in mind, quite a few fans have posted what they feel are the worst twists the game has ever seen.

It’s likely not a coincidence that Julie Chen Moonves recently asked fans about this on her social media pages.

This time, the fans headed to a new Reddit thread where much debate has already occurred.

From the early commenters, it seems Day 1 evictions are near the top of the list regarding the worst twists.

That type of eviction occurs when there is some kind of twist right after the new houseguests enter the game, leading to someone getting eliminated immediately.

What is the worst Big Brother twist of all time?

“Night one evictions and battle of the block are close 1 and 2. Then miles before the rest of the twists,” stated a Reddit user.

“Imagine going through months of casting rounds, physicals, psych evaluations, setting up time off of work, making sure bills are still paid, your pets and kids are taken care of, and then going through a 2 week quarantine to make it on the show, only to be evicted within the first hour[sic],” they went on to add.

A Big Brother fan weighs in on bad twists. Pic credit: u/ShawshankException/Reddit

Another Reddit user spoke about twists that take the powers away from the Head of Household. This can happen in many different ways, such as a Diamond Veto, having a Hacker who can change things and any other twist that takes control out of the hands of the HOH.

Someone also mentioned that they thought Big Brother 20 would have been better if the Hacker Twist had never existed. They might be right, as it caused chaos that may have altered the entire season.

More Big Brother fans are talking about twists they didn’t like. Pic credit: u/hdulgs/Reddit

Then there were those Big Brother fans who despised The Battle of the Block Twist. It impacted Big Brother 16 and then Big Brother 17 in a big way.

With The Battle of the Block, two pairs of nominees were at risk. Those pairs then battled it out in challenges, with the losing pair remaining on the block. It seemed to take a lot of power out of the hands of the HOH.

Some Big Brother fans did not like Battle of the Block. Pic credit: u/tr0nllam/Reddit

Big Brother 25 airs in the Summer of 2023 on CBS.