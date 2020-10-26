Big Brother: Angela Rummans pushing boyfriend Tyler Crispen to win AFH

The Big Brother 20 showmance between Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen has remained strong outside of the house.

While Tyler returned to play on Big Brother 22, Angela has been rooting him on from home.

This season, Tyler was shown numerous times talking about Angela on the live feeds, and it was quite clear that he missed her a lot.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Tyler even tried to quit the show after saying he missed her too much and that the stress in the house made the game no longer fun to him.

Angela very active on social media

Despite taking a break from social media in mid-summer, Angela came back in a big way, using several platforms to try to get fans to vote for Tyler to be America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Each season, someone from the current cast is named AFH or AFP, and they win a $25,000 prize on finale night. Voting is now open for this season, allowing fans to weigh in on who they enjoyed watching the most on the BB22 cast.

Angela has been posting a lot on Instagram and Twitter to drum up support for Tyler.

Read More Big Brother Safety Competition results: BB22 cast enters Safety Suite

Below is a quick Instagram blurb that she posted:

On an Instagram photo of her enjoying some time in the sun from the weekend, Angela wrote, “One thing on my mind…. 🛫 (Side note: Don’t forget to VOTE Tyler for AFP!! 👉🏼cbs.com/bbvote #teamtyler #bb22.”

And last week, she posted a caption on an image of her sitting near the water that read, “Read between the tan lines. Who’s ready to start the voting?! ♥️ #teamtyler #tyforafp #bb22 @tylercrispen2.”

In that post, she was referencing the message “TY 4 AFP” that was on the back of her beach outfit.

Earlier in the season, Angela had been making several YouTube videos about the Big Brother 22 season and how Tyler was doing on the show.

The video below is one of the sessions that Angela filmed where she answered questions she had received from fans. She also noted she was running Tyler’s Twitter account this summer.

Season finale will see AFH announced

The Big Brother 22 season is coming to a close this week, and the winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest voting will be announced on finale night.

Who will win AFH?

Several former houseguests are pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to win it. But there are also fans rooting for Tyler and Janelle Pierzina to win.

Recently, the final three houseguests even gave their guesses on AFH. Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo each spent some time discussing it on the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother airs Monday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.