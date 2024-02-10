Big Brother and Survivor legends team up for Traitors fan cruise

The Traitors USA cast members from the first two seasons are taking part in a fan cruise.

Fans can compete in a Traitors-inspired game during the Cruise of Deception and win up to $50,000.

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly, two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Bergie from Loe Island USA are already attached to the endeavor.

In addition to the reality TV stars who have committed to the event, many of the regular folks from The Traitors USA Season 1 are also involved.

A website has already been revealed, and people can secure their spots for the upcoming cruise.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The ship for Cruise of Deception has been revealed as Oasis of the Seas.

Who from The Traitors is taking part in the Cruise of Deception?

An online advertisement showcases many people scheduled to appear on the Traitors cruise.

It also highlights how fans can be involved in playing the game this time.

The Traitors US season 1 and 2 contestants are setting sail April 27 aboard the Cruise of Deception. Fans can book tickets to meet their favorite contestants and compete in a Traitors-inspired game to win up to $50K.



Book here: https://t.co/mSDL6MBJWU pic.twitter.com/8lv7rT3sWP — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) February 8, 2024

Robert “Bam” Nieves, Christian de la Torres, Andie Vanacore, Geraldine Moreno, Shelbe Rodriguez, Anjelica Conti, Michael Davidson, and Amanda Clark-Stoner are all involved. They are eight of the regular folks who played on The Traitors USA Season 1.

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 13 winner), Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), and Sandra Diaz-Twine are also attached to the cruise. Could more people join them soon?

More names could also be attached to the cruise at a later date. Since the cruise is scheduled for April 2025, details are subject to change.

Rachel Reilly has also shared a post on social media, suggesting folks join Team Rachel for the Cruise of Deception.

Cruise of deception!!!! Embarking April 2025 – play a live action game with us and play for your chance to win the 50k$ prize pot!!!! https://t.co/d4dQ8Ddano pic.twitter.com/ppcx47en4x — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) February 8, 2024

More reality TV news

Peacock has already ordered The Traitors 3. Success from the first two seasons has led to an early renewal of the network.

The Traitors 2 episodes are still debuting on Thursday nights this winter, with previous episodes available for streaming online. The Traitors 1 is also available on Peacock, featuring ten reality TV stars and ten regular folks.

CBS has released the Survivor 46 cast bios. A new season of Survivor debuts this winter, introducing 18 new players to the fans at home.

Applications are open to be on the Big Brother 26 cast. Producers are looking for fresh faces who want to compete for the $750,000 prize next summer.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS, and Survivor 46 debuts on February 28 on CBS. The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.