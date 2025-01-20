Big Brother alum Angela Murray shares video making charcuterie board with Brooklyn Rivera

Angela Murray and Brooklyn Rivera from Big Brother 26 will forever be linked.

The ladies were involved in some amusing drama surrounding a charcuterie board.

Angela received food to celebrate winning a Head of Household Competition. She had the ingredients for a nice charcuterie plate but didn’t finish eating them when her reign ended.

The following week, Angela became a Have-Not, meaning she couldn’t enjoy that food. Enter Brooklyn Rivera, who took the opportunity to eat the leftover cheeses, meats, and fruits.

Brooklyn and BB26 runner-up Makensy Manbeck enjoyed the snack as Angela watched on, which led to Angela melting down on the Big Brother live feeds.

Tired, starved, and feeling left out, Angela crumpled dramatically to the floor while the cameras caught it all. She cried for a bit, and the rest is reality TV history.

Below is a video from a Big Brother episode that showcased Angela’s breakdown. It shocked Big Brother fans who hadn’t heard what had happened.

Brooklyn joked about the charcuterie board drama on social media

Brooklyn was sent home early on Big Brother 26, and she created an Instagram video to respond to the charcuterie board drama.

“We ALL ate the charcuterie!! 😅 Love you, Angela.🥩🧀” Brooklyn captioned a video where her family finished a snack on camera. The hilarious post resonated with many Big Brother fans.

Angela and Brooklyn reunite for some charcuterie fun

After Big Brother 26 ended, Angela and Brooklyn reunited for a makeshift charcuterie board. It was a fun interaction that poked fun at the drama from the Big Brother house.

The video had been shared on TikTok, but Angela brought it over to Instagram this weekend. It was a fun reminder of these ladies’ antics during BB26.

“Consensual Charcuterie,” Angela captioned the video.

