Big Brother All-Stars update: Spoilers from live feeds since Tyler eviction

This Big Brother All-Stars update covers everything that has happened in the house following Tyler Crispen’s eviction.

Tyler became the sixth member of the BB22 jury after Cody Calafiore won another Head of Household Competition.

Now, the cast is down to just five people competing for the $500,000 prize, but they have certainly been very busy.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Who is the new Head of Household?

After Tyler was evicted late Thursday night, the final five houseguests played in a new HOH Competition. Nicole Franzel won the power, marking the first time she had won a challenge this summer.

Tyler does press for Big Brother All-Stars

Following his eviction from the house, Tyler started doing a lot of interviews with the media. We shared some videos of him answering questions, including addressing nearly quitting, jury management, and any possible regrets.

Who did Nicole Nominate for eviction?

At the Nomination Ceremony, Nicole put Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett on the block. She continued to fear that they were a strong duo in the game and wanted to make sure that it got broken up.

Nicole, Cody Calafiore, and Enzo Palumbo were all on the same page about the nominations. Nicole also spoke with Christmas and Memphis ahead of time about why she was putting them on the block.

janelle was 100% right when she said nicole would roll out of bed week 9 and suddenly start playing the game huh? #BB22 pic.twitter.com/ttUmxKCEky — haidi – missing jaysar (@bb22matriarchy) October 11, 2020

Who won the Power of Veto?

All five houseguests got to play in the latest Veto Competition. Christmas and Memphis knew that they needed to come away with the POV if they wanted to get off the block. Everyone else wanted the nominations to stay the same.

Nicole won the Power of Veto as well. They participated in the latest BB Comics challenge, and Nicole emerged with a huge win. It meant she could keep the power in her hands.

Did the Power of Veto get used?

At the Veto Meeting, Nicole decided not to use the Power of Veto. She felt that the nominees should stay the same, and that’s exactly what she made sure would happen.

At the October 15 Eviction Ceremony, it will be either Memphis or Christmas getting sent to join the BB22 jury. No matter which one of them goes, it will lead to a very interesting segment in the jury house.

Who is getting evicted this week?

It still looks like Memphis is on his way out. Cody, Nicole, and Enzo have had several discussions about why they want to make that move. Things could still change, but Memphis is in trouble.

Maybe Memphis wouldn’t be going home this week if he evicted former winner Nicole Franzel instead of David during the triple #BB22 pic.twitter.com/ab8x8DB3ZB — Noah (@NoahArbz) October 11, 2020

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.