Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: Who is getting evicted on Thursday night?

Big Brother All-Stars spoilers already reveal how the eviction vote is going to go this week, despite several days still to go before the Thursday night episode.

The moment that Cody Calafiore won the Head of Household Competition, many fans felt that this would end up being an extremely predictable week in the game. And that’s exactly how it is going to play out.

Cody nominated Kevin Campbell and David Alexander for eviction, coming up with fresh excuses at the Nomination Ceremony for why they were getting targeted again. The reality is that they are the only two people not aligned with Cody.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

When Cody also won the Power of veto, it completed the second part of his plan this week. Sure, there was some chatter that Cody might try to backdoor Daniele Donato or Christmas Abbott, but it was about as believable as when Enzo Palumbo said he would finish his HOH week “covered in blood.” He didn’t. He got Kaysar Ridha out, who had no alliances and got evicted unanimously.

Who gets evicted on Big Brother this week?

Last week, Cody and Tyler Crispen showed their cards in their efforts to keep David and evict Da’Vonne Rogers. That’s going to carry over to this week, as Cody and Tyler feel they can work with (manipulate) David to be on their side.

While there are still some houseguests mad at David for going after the money in the Veto Competition, that’s not going to be enough to keep Kevin in the game. It will just be filed away to use as an excuse to go after David later, with this week dedicated to getting Kevin out of the house.

There will possibly be some subtle conversations from Dani, Nicole Franzel, and Memphis Garrett about using this opportunity to get David evicted, that’s just not in the cards right now. Sure, something could shake things up in the next few days, but Kevin is already preparing his eviction speech.

More Big Brother news from the week

The season is heading toward a Triple Eviction on Thursday night that should pack the excitement into a two-hour episode. It’s also important to note that CBS is shaking up its weekly schedule, forcing Big Brother out of its familiar Sunday night timeslot.

We have a breakdown for the remaining BB All-Stars 2 episodes for readers to peruse and memorize.

On the Big Brother live feeds, fans saw Christmas call Da’Vonne by the name Dominque and a lot of people are still upset about the name mixup.

By the end of Thursday night, the Big Brother All-Stars spoilers will start taking a look at which person in the final six has the best chance to win the $500,000 prize. The house is in for a big change following the Triple Eviction, especially since The Committee will have to cannibalize itself.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.