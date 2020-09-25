Big Brother Triple Eviction: The night BB22 fans have been waiting for

A Big Brother Triple Eviction is coming.

Host Julie Chen Moonves just revealed that the October 1 two-hour episode is going to be absolutely jam-packed with excitement and intrigue.

This is huge news for the show, especially after a lot of fans had started to call the Big Brother 22 season boring and predictable. During episodes where multiple people are evicted, almost nothing is predictable, and the end of the night typically has surprises.

Instead of doing a regular Double Eviction, where two people are sent to the jury house on the same night, the producers are pulling out all the stops with a Triple Eviction. This will help get the cast down to the final three by finale night.

As for how a Triple Eviction will work, it will probably follow the same format as a Double Eviction night, with the slight change being that they do it twice.

How could a Triple Eviction work on Big Brother 22?

To start out the October 1 episode, they will have a quick eviction between the two people left on the block. Once the cast has been knocked down to just eight people, they will jump into a week’s worth of Big Brother over the next hour.

It means they will play a Head of Household Competition, have a Nomination Ceremony, play for the Power of Veto, have a Veto Meeting, and then wrap it all up by having the second Eviction Ceremony of the night.

Since this is going to be a Triple Eviction, the houseguests will then presumably repeat everything one more time.

What makes these types of episodes so exciting is that people only have a few moments to make important decisions. The new HOHs will have to decide on their nominees right away, the POV winner will have to announce their choice quickly, and then the evictions will be carried out with a lot of speed.

Big Brother 22 about to get very exciting?

During Episode 22, the neighbor twist was revealed on the show. It’s going to be very interesting to see how it plays out, especially with the introduction of incentives to get people to not play for power. Will greed get the best of anyone in The Committee?

And will those new alliances that Memphis Garrett just put together keep him safe for weeks to come? The next few days should tell the story about that and we fully expect a lot of Big Brother live feed spoilers to be revealed as the fallout of Dani Donato and Nicole Franzel voting against the house becomes front-and-center.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.